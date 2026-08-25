Aurora councilmembers apologize after passing police, firefighter raises on anniversary of McClain killing

Several Aurora City Councilmembers apologized to the public at the end of Monday night’s meeting after approving pay raises for police and firefighters on the anniversary of Elijah McClain’s death.

McClain, 23, was killed in 2019 while walking home from a convenience store. Police stopped him in response to a 911 call saying he looked “sketchy.”

While officers subdued him, McClain said repeatedly, “I can’t breathe,” before two paramedics injected him with the sedative ketamine.

McClain’s heart stopped a short time later. Paramedics restored his pulse, but he never regained consciousness and died three days later.

On Monday night, seven years to the day after McClain’s death, the City Council was presented with collective bargaining agreements including pay raises for Aurora Police Department officers and Aurora Fire Rescue firefighters.

Several members of the public spoke in opposition to the raises, specifically pointing to the anniversary of McClain’s death.

Mayor Mike Coffman called McClain’s death a “terrible mistake,” but said current firefighters deserve raises.

Councilmember Alison Coombs asked if the council could put off a vote on the raises until a later date, but City Manager Jason Batchelor said they are on a timeline with the two unions and could get into legal trouble by putting off the vote.

After debate, the council voted to approve the raises, with one “no” vote from Councilmember Alli Jackson on firefighter raises and two “no” votes on police raises from Jackson and Coombs.

At the end of Monday’s meeting, Councilmembers Coombs, Jackson, Gianina Horton and Amy Wiles apologized to the audience in their reports.

“I wish I had noticed that conflict ahead of time,” Coombs said.

The collective bargaining agreements are for Jan. 1, 2027, through Dec. 31, 2028.

AFR firefighters and APD officers are paid based on grade level, from Grade IV at the lowest to Grade I at the highest.

Currently, Grade IV APD officers make $67,955 and Grade I officers make $91,450, according to the Aurora Police Association’s website.

Starting Jan. 1, 2027, under the new contract, Grade IV officers will make $72,100 and Grade I officers will make $97,961.

In comparison, Denver Police Department’s Grade IV officers make $81,046 and Grade I officers make $115,780.

Currently, an AFR Grade IV firefighter makes $70,748 annually and a Grade I firefighter makes $108,843.

The new contract raises the Grade IV firefighter salary to $72,870 and Grade I firefighter salary to $112,108 starting Jan. 1, 2027.

An entry-level firefighter in Denver makes $69,087 as of 2025, according to the most recent available information on the city’s website.