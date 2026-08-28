House will vote to denounce socialism

The House of Representatives is set to vote next week when lawmakers return to condemn and denounce “socialism in all its forms,” specifically pointing to the growing Democratic Socialists of America organization.

The House voted to condemn socialism last year, but did not specifically call out the DSA. The resolution includes calling for the enactment of the SAVE America Act, a voter identification bill.

The resolution reads that the House “condemns and denounces socialism in all its forms, including the Democratic Socialists of America, and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States; reaffirms its support for free, fair, and secure elections; reiterates the notion that American elections are for American citizens only; recommits itself to upholding the Constitution of the United States; and calls for enactment of the SAVE America Act to ensure election security, increase public confidence in America’s voting system, and close loopholes in order to prevent noncitizens from voting in elections.”

Last year’s vote did not include any reference to election integrity. The SAVE America Act remains stalled in the Senate because Republicans don’t have the votes to overcome the parliamentary filibuster.

The vote comes as a number of socialist candidates, including Melat Kiros in Denver and Darializa Avila Chevalier in New York, have knocked off longtime incumbents. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani defeated the Democratic establishment in last year’s mayoral race. The DSA has backed anti-establishment views and candidates, claiming that neither Democrats nor Republicans represent “working people.”

The platform includes priorities some factions of the Democratic Party have pushed for years, such as “Medicare for All,” college for all, and making unions more accessible. The DSA this year reached over 120,000 members, making it the largest socialist organization in American history.

Republicans have turned much of their 2026 messaging strategy toward the rise of socialism. The Washington Examiner reported in July that the House Republican Conference released a memo advising members to tie socialism and Marxism to communism when they criticize Democrats because they consider communism “far more dangerous and alarming.”

“Americans still hold communism as far more dangerous and alarming than socialism and Marxism,” the memo read. “That is an important indicator for Members: do your best to connect all three together, because these government systems are fruit of the same poisonous tree.”

The measure is expected to be considered in the House Rules Committee Monday afternoon, where it will need to advance out of committee before receiving a full House vote. The resolution will need a simple majority to pass on the House floor.