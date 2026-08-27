Trump faces warning signs among women ahead of midterm elections

President Donald Trump is facing significant challenges among women voters heading into the 2026 midterm elections, with a new survey showing low approval of his job performance and broad opposition to key policies in his administration’s agenda.

A national survey of 1,604 women conducted by Bellwether Research and Consulting found Trump’s approval rating among women at just 32%. Even among women who voted for Trump, one in four now disapprove of the job he is doing.

The findings come as Trump’s overall approval has also fallen to historic lows in other polling. The most recent Economist/YouGov survey found that 35% approve of Trump’s job performance, while 61% disapprove.

The Bellwether survey also found a notable shift among married women. Democrats and Republicans were tied among the group, despite Republicans winning married women by 13 percentage points in the 2024 House vote and by 14 points in 2022.

The findings suggest that some of the administration’s most prominent policy priorities are not resonating with women voters.

Sixty-eight percent of women opposed the construction of the White House ballroom, while 43% of Republican women also opposed the project.

Other Trump administration priorities also faced majority opposition among women in the Bellwether survey. Sixty-three percent opposed tariffs, while 61% opposed the construction of data centers in their states. Fifty-five percent opposed splitting the MMR vaccine into three separate shots, and 53% opposed increased production of glyphosate.

Fifty-one percent of women also opposed Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportations, although the issue remained deeply divided along partisan lines, with 76% of Republican women strongly supporting deportations.

Concerns about the economy and household finances appeared to be more important to women than many of the administration’s cultural and political priorities. Thirty-eight percent identified the “economy/cost of living” as the most important issue facing the country, followed by healthcare, Medicare, and Social Security at 17%, and democracy, government, and the rule of law at 11%.

Other recent polling underscores the potential difficulty Trump faces with groups that helped expand his coalition in 2024.

The Economist/YouGov survey conducted found Trump’s approval at sitting near 13% among black respondents, compared with 83% who disapproved. Among Hispanic respondents, roughly 35% approved of his job performance while 33% disapproved.

The numbers are notable given Trump’s gains among black and Latino men in the 2024 election. Exit polling showed Trump won 47% of the Latino male vote.

Trump’s political standing comes as Republicans prepare for a midterm election that will serve as the first major national referendum on his second term. The administration has faced persistent political headwinds over inflation, trade, immigration, and foreign policy, while Democrats are simultaneously navigating divisions between their establishment and progressive wings.