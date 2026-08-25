Trump lowers flags to half-staff for Dolly Parton: ‘The World loves you’

President Donald Trump is honoring the life of country music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton by ordering federal buildings across the country to lower flags to half-staff for a week.

“Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday. “This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will. In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you.”

Parton’s family announced her death Tuesday afternoon in a video posted to social media. She was 80.

“I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis, and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next,” Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver said. “This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”

Parton, whose career spanned generations, canceled a planned Las Vegas residency in May because of health concerns, including conditions that affected her immune and digestive systems, in addition to ongoing issues with kidney stones.