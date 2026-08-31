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Polis announces ‘Governor for a Day’ contest for Colorado students

By 08/31/2026 | updated 1 hour ago
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during the summer meeting of the National Governors Association at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs on July 25, 2025. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Colorado seventh and eighth graders have the chance to experience a day in the life of the governor through a new contest launched by Gov. Jared Polis.

The “Governor for a Day” competition will give one student the chance to see firsthand how state government works, shadowing Polis during a typical workday. It appears to be the first time his office has done something like this.

“Young Coloradans are our future and there’s no better way to get involved in state government than by being Governor for a day,” Polis said. “Every day, I work hard on behalf of Coloradans to build a brighter future for our state, and I can’t wait to show one of our students what that looks like firsthand. Colorado’s next generation of leaders is already in our classrooms, and I’m excited to give one of them a special opportunity to serve alongside me for a day.”

To enter the contest, students must submit a short video explaining why they want to be governor for a day. Applications are due Sept. 7, with the winner announced on Sept. 14.

Click here to access the video submission form.

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Marissa Ventrelli

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