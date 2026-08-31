Colorado House District 39 Democratic candidate arrested in Texas for public intoxication

Christian Schilder, a Democrat from Lone Tree running for House District 39, was arrested in Texas in May on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Schilder is challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Brandi Bradley in the district that covers Douglas County.

According to court records and Schilder’s own comments on social media, he was arrested May 8 in Brazos County, Texas, by College Station police. His bond was set at $6,000 for the resisting‑arrest charge and $300 for the public‑intoxication charge.

Schilder explained the arrest on a campaign Facebook post on Aug. 6 where he took responsibility in the middle of a video recording where he started by talking about water issues in HD39.

He said he had gone to College Station to celebrate his brother’s graduation from Texas A&M, where he is also a graduate.

“The night didn’t end how either of us planned,” said the 24-year-old. “We were both arrested for public intoxication and I own that completely. I am not a perfect candidate. I am a civil engineer from Lone Tree.”

Schilder allegedly had to be bound by tape by officers and was wearing a helmet with his mouth covered while being held in a police cruiser.

A screenshot of posts made by the Douglas County Campaign Watch page on X.

In various posts on social media over the past few weeks, groups such as Douglas County Campaign Watch stressed that this isn’t a mistake the candidate made years ago; it is something he is accused of doing while actively running for the Colorado House of Representatives just a few months ago.

Republicans have criticized Schilder’s behavior in multiple social media posts, including those from Bradley, who has pushed for more media attention on the Democratic candidate’s behavior.

Many have called on Schilder to resign ahead of the November general election.

Bradley is running for her third term to represent Colorado District 39, winning her previous two terms by comfortable margins.

The seat is considered a safe Republican seat, where Republicans outnumber Democrats in voter registration by 2:1, although the district has more unaffiliated voters than either major party.