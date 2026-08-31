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Initiative asking Colorado voters to approve 8th-grade reading standard on ballot measures qualifies for November election

By 08/31/2026 | updated 33 minutes ago
Ballot runner Kimberley Sweetwood empties the ballot box on June 25, 2018, outside a DMV office in Colorado Springs. (The Gazette file)

A ballot initiative that would require all ballot measures to be written at no higher than an eighth-grade reading level has qualified for the November ballot, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

The measure, backed by the group Advance Colorado, would also prohibit any state law from interfering with the provision by mandating that certain language appear in ballot initiatives.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Advance Colorado submitted 176,224 signatures, of which 141,305 were deemed valid. To qualify for the ballot, an initiative requires at least 124,238 valid signatures.

Because it would require changing the state constitution, Initiative 234 needs at least 55% of the vote to pass.

Last legislative session, lawmakers passed House Bill 1320, which in part requires ballot titles to be written in plain language understood by the “widest possible audience.”

“The complex statutory language that appears on ballots is a substantial barrier to the average Coloradan voting on ballot measures,” said Sen. Adrienne Benavidez, D-Denver, who sponsored the bill. “Under this legislation, ballot title language would be more accessible so that more Colorado voters feel empowered to cast their ballots and make their voices heard.”

To date, there are at least 13 questions on the statewide ballot in November.

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Marissa Ventrelli

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