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Englewood mayor pro tem dies while hiking

By 08/29/2026 | updated 2 days ago
A headshot Englewood mayor pro tem Joe Anderson died while hiking Friday, according to city officials. (City of Englewood)

Joe Anderson, Englewood’s mayor pro tem, died Friday while on a hike in Summit County, according to city officials. 

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to the lower slopes of Quandary Peak around 6:40 a.m. Friday to reports of an unconscious hiker who had stopped breathing. Authorities did not release the hiker’s name but reported that he had died at the scene.

The official cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

Anderson became mayor pro tem in 2023 after four years on the city council.

The city lauded Anderson’s work related to affordable housing, bicycle and pedestrian safety and homelessness in a Friday news release on his death.

“We are all shocked and saddened at the sudden passing of our friend and council member, Joe Anderson,” Englewood Mayor Othoniel Sierra said in the release. “Joe was always there to lend a hand, whether it was in his role as friend, neighbor, pastor or council member. … This is a tremendous loss for our city and our heart goes out to his family and friends during this time of loss.” 

In the release, outgoing City Manager Shawn Lewis called Anderson “one of the most effective, productive and positive council members I’ve ever worked with.”

“He cared for me and other staff members as people, asking to pray over me when my parents were hospitalized during COVID and making a point to check in on me personally when city issues were particularly hard,” Lewis said. “I’ll never forget the kindness and care he showed to me and I know so many others throughout his time on council.”

Anderson’s current term was set to conclude November 2027.

The Denver Gazette’s news partners 9NEWS contributed to this story.


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Elizabeth Pond

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