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Aurora seeks public input on gas station spacing, other requirements

By 08/31/2026 | updated 22 hours ago
The gasoline pump hangs out the fuel port of a vehicle at a convenience station in southeast Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Aurora officials are asking for public input on a series of regulations for gas stations, including spacing and charging station requirements.

Members of the public have until Oct. 31 to take the city’s survey, which is available on the Engage Aurora website.

Currently, the city’s Unified Development Ordinance sets the following regulations for gas stations:

  • New stations cannot be within 500 feet of adult or child daycare centers, hospitals, elementary or secondary schools and nursing or group homes
  • New stations cannot be within 500 feet of an intersection if two of the corners have an existing gas station or auto-related business
  • Gas stations are permitted in industrial zoning districts and conditionally permitted in mixed-use zoning districts

The proposed regulation changes include the following options, which would be in addition to the current ones:

  • Add a quarter-mile buffer around existing gas stations for new gas station development
  • Add a half-mile buffer around existing gas stations for new ones
  • Add a one-fifth-mile buffer around residentially zoned areas for new gas station development
  • Add a half-mile buffer around residentially zoned areas for new gas station development

The survey also asks whether gas stations should be required to provide EV chargers or have readily available infrastructure to support EV chargers in the future.

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Kyla Pearce

Reporter

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