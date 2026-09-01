Amazon buys 70 acres in Aurora

Amazon purchased 70 acres of land in Aurora with plans to build a distribution center, according to city and county records.

The e-commerce giant bought a parcel at 825 N. Lisbon St. from a company tied to Northpoint Development for nearly $23.6 million on Aug. 21, according to a deed filed with Arapahoe County.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the purchase but would not provide more details on what the company plans to do with the site.

In a highly robotic facility in Englewood, some operations are still done by hand, including scanning a package and labeling it to ship. (Mark Samuelson/Denver Gazette)

It appears the company plans to turn the site into an Amazon distribution center. The owner filed a development application with the City of Aurora to build a distribution center spanning nearly 1.2 million square feet, according to a letter attached to the application.



It would include distribution, warehousing, offices, a parking lot, truck yards, a covered employee drop-off area, two smoker shelters and multiple benches and picnic tables. The facility would be built in one phase.

“This infrastructure will support the Amazon delivery logistics network to enable selling partners to inject inventory closer to customers,” according to the letter.

The new distribution center could create up to 1,200 new jobs, both full-time and part-time, according to the application.

Amazon is growing its infrastructure across Colorado. It recently opened a 625,000-square-foot cross-dock site at 6300 Powhaton Road in Aurora in June. It became the first of its kind in the state and is designed to get products shipped faster. The company’s cross docks don’t allow storage at the site and instead treat the facilities as “high-speed transfer points,” according to Amazon’s website.



In Englewood, Amazon opened a new 300,000-square-foot Same Day delivery site and also has wrapped up a new fulfillment center in Loveland.