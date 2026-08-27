Castle Pines council approves annexation policy, opposes citizen ballot initiative

Castle Pines approved its first annexation policy Tuesday while pushing back against a citizen ballot initiative that would create additional hurdles for developments seeking annexation into the city.

In March, the city placed a moratorium on annexations until an official policy could be created following public resistance to the proposed Crowsnest development.

In response to the development, residents organized a recently certified ballot initiative that would require any annexation larger than 20 acres to be approved by voters in an election.

The City Council also passed a resolution opposing the initiative, which will appear on the November ballot, citing the new annexation policy’s approach to long-term land-use planning.

City staff emphasized that extensive public outreach was conducted during development of the policy and that community feedback was incorporated into the final document.

According to staff, community priorities included slow, deliberate growth, preservation of open space, and maintaining the city’s character.

The city will give preference to annexations that are not solely residential, support long-term goals, are contiguous with city limits, provide a public benefit, preserve at least 30% open space, and include an extensive public engagement process.

Applicants must also submit an independent fiscal analysis showing no negative long-term effects on the city.

Councilmembers also discussed a separate citizen-led ballot initiative.

The initiative would require voter approval for annexations larger than 20 acres in addition to City Council approval. The council passed the resolution opposing the measure, with Councilmember Deborah Mulvey casting the lone dissenting vote.

“We should not be putting our finger on the scale by having this in our agenda and by having this conversation,” Mulvey said.

During discussion, councilmembers expressed support for citizen ballot initiatives and community participation but argued against the proposal for several reasons.

Councilmembers said the 20-acre threshold was relatively small, that residents who oppose a specific annexation could still pursue a separate ballot initiative related to that project, that the new annexation policy already provides a strong framework for decision-making and public engagement, and that the measure would reduce the city’s flexibility in annexation decisions.

“It doesn’t give you an opportunity to negotiate on what is best for the community. It’s whatever the developer puts in front of us,” Mayor Tracy Engerman said. “It gives us no opportunities to make things better in an annexation possibility. … I don’t think we’re going to actually see any annexations if the ballot measure passes.”

Proponents of the petition argue that voters deserve a say on annexation proposals and the final approval of applications over 20 acres.