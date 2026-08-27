Weld County man sentenced to 236 years for sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

A Weld County man was sentenced to 236 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

Joshua Andrews, 41, was charged in June with 12 counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust as part of a pattern of sexual abuse, according to a Thursday news release from the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Weld County District Judge Anita Crowther sentenced Andrews this week to 236 years to life in prison.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the reported sexual assault of the 9-year-old victim in January 2024. Her mother reported that her daughter had become reluctant to attend school on days when there were lessons concerning private parts, the release said.

Deputies asked if she had been touched inappropriately and she indicated that Andrews had sexually assaulted her.

“Our message is simple: People who prey on Weld County’s children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Arynn Clark said. “We will continue to protect children in our community and will use every tool we have available to seek justice. There is no place in our community for adults who abuse children.”