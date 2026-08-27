NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Weld County man sentenced to 236 years for sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

By 08/27/2026 | updated 22 hours ago
Joshua Andrews, 41, was sentenced on Aug. 27, 2026 to 236 years in prison for sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl. (19th Judicial District Attorney's Office)

A Weld County man was sentenced to 236 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

Joshua Andrews, 41, was charged in June with 12 counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust as part of a pattern of sexual abuse, according to a Thursday news release from the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Weld County District Judge Anita Crowther sentenced Andrews this week to 236 years to life in prison.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the reported sexual assault of the 9-year-old victim in January 2024. Her mother reported that her daughter had become reluctant to attend school on days when there were lessons concerning private parts, the release said.

Deputies asked if she had been touched inappropriately and she indicated that Andrews had sexually assaulted her.

“Our message is simple: People who prey on Weld County’s children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Arynn Clark said. “We will continue to protect children in our community and will use every tool we have available to seek justice. There is no place in our community for adults who abuse children.”

Avatar photo
Kyla Pearce

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Colorado officials warn of e-bike safety amid increase in serious youth injuries

Serious injuries involving e-bikes, e-scooters and children have risen significantly in Colorado over the past year and a half. Traumatic injuries involving e-bikes have risen 184%, according to Alicia Melven, Colorado injury prevention and outreach specialist for Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Anschutz campus. She said injuries involving e-scooters have risen 84%, with the hospital so far […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Castle Pines council approves annexation policy, opposes citizen ballot initiative

Castle Pines approved its first annexation policy Tuesday while pushing back against a citizen ballot initiative that would create additional hurdles for developments seeking annexation into the city. In March, the city placed a moratorium on annexations until an official policy could be created following public resistance to the proposed Crowsnest development. In response to […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests