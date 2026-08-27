Colorado officials warn of e-bike safety amid increase in serious youth injuries

Serious injuries involving e-bikes, e-scooters and children have risen significantly in Colorado over the past year and a half.

Traumatic injuries involving e-bikes have risen 184%, according to Alicia Melven, Colorado injury prevention and outreach specialist for Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Anschutz campus.

She said injuries involving e-scooters have risen 84%, with the hospital so far this year seeing more injuries involving e-scooters than all of 2025.

A hospital spokesperson said in an email that there were 100 total cases in 2024 and 2025 relating to traumatic e-mobility device injuries. In 2026 alone, there have already been 60 cases.

A man rides a Veo e-bike through downtown Denver on Thursday. (Stephen Swofford, Denver Gazette)

The injuries aren’t just minor ones.

Many injuries the hospital sees include traumatic brain injuries, skull fractures, concussions, internal bleeding, facial fractures and broken bones, said Dr. Maria Mandt, medical director of emergency medical services and critical care transport at the hospital.

Injuries are so frequent, Mandt said, that she sees at least one child injured in an e-bike or e-scooter accident each shift she works.

“While these devices can be a fun and convenient way to get around, they can also cause serious injuries that can change a child’s life in an instant,” Mandt said.

Many of the accidents involve e-bikes or e-scooters being hit by cars, causing the young riders, who often are not wearing helmets, to be thrown, Mandt said.

Since the bikes travel at a much higher rate of speed than a traditional pedal-powered bicycle, the rate of impact is higher and thus, the level of injury is greater, she said.

Colorado State Patrol Lt. Col Josh Downing said that in addition to e-bikes and e-scooters, e-motorcycles, which are electric motorcycles capable of traveling much faster than a regular e-mobility device, have also seen an increase in popularity.

E-motos, Downing said, are capable of traveling faster than 28 mph and, unlike e-bikes, require riders to be 16 or older, possess a valid driver’s license, be registered with the state and have valid insurance.

Downing said CSP is partnering with Children’s Hospital Colorado in an attempt to inform parents of the possible dangers.

He urged parents to make sure they are aware of what e-mobility device they are buying for their children and to always ensure riders are wearing helmets.

Mandt said that with devices that can reach high speeds, there is an increased level of judgment needed to operate them.

A teenager rides an electric motorcycle in Westminster. (Daniel Boniface, The Denver Gazette)

“They can reach speeds that require increased maturity, judgment and awareness,” she said. “We all want our kids to enjoy the freedom and fun that comes with biking and scooters. Our goal at Children’s Colorado is to make sure they can do so safely.”

E-mobility devices have increased in popularity in recent years, leaving local jurisdictions to play catch-up as bikes and scooters have taken over the streets.

Wheat Ridge recently discussed the possibility of limiting e-bikes and scooters on public trails, while Centennial approved a regulation targeting high-powered e-motos.

Fatal e-bike crashes have also occurred in the Denver metro area.

A 13-year-old boy was killed after he was hit by a car in May while riding a Veo scooter in Denver. The accident occurred as the boy was crossing a crosswalk illegally. The car that hit him had a green light.