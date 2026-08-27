Democratic-aligned poll shows big majority of swing-seat voters support routine childhood vaccines

A new poll conducted by Democratic-aligned groups found that voters in competitive U.S. House districts — including a battleground seat in Colorado — support routine childhood vaccinations by a wide margin and oppose a recent order by President Donald Trump changing vaccine recommendations.

The survey, conducted Aug. 17-38 by Public Policy Polling for 314 Action and Protect Our Care, found that 76% of registered voters surveyed support childhood vaccinations, with 70% agreeing that routine childhood vaccinations are important for protecting both children and public health.

Pollsters surveyed 525 voters using a mix of landlines and cell phones in eight congressional districts targeted by 314 Action, an organization devoted to promoting Democrats with a background in science and related fields, including in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District. The poll’s margin of error was 4.3%.

The group is backing state Rep. Manny Rutinel, D-Commerce City, the Democrat challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans, in the swing seat, which has flipped between parties in elections decided by less than 1 percentage point in each of the two elections since its creation in 2022.

The organizations put the poll in the field a week after Trump signed an executive order overhauling childhood vaccination recommendations, including advising parents to spread shots out over separate visits to the doctor. The order drew widespread condemnation from pediatricians and public health advocates, who said there’s no evidence to support Trump’s claims.

The poll found that 58% of voters disapprove of Trump’s order, with what the pollster characterized as “lopsided” margins among some groups, including independents, seniors and Black and Hispanic voters. In a separate response, 71% said doctors and scientists should make decisions about childhood vaccines, with 14% saying Trump should make the call.

“This is a healthcare election — affordability, access and now vaccines are on the ballot,” said Shaughnessy Naughton, president of 314 Action, in a statement. “As infectious disease outbreaks spread nationwide, voters are coming face-to-face with the reality of an administration that has turned its back on science and public health — with deadly consequences.”

Naughton called on Evans to disavow Trump’s executive order and described the GOP’s vaccine policy the party’s “greatest liability in the midterms.”

Evans’ campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the groups’ poll, 50% of voters surveyed said they feel less favorable toward congressional Republicans after learning that measles has made a return in recent years after being considered eliminated in the United States two decades ago. Another 22% said they view Republicans in Congress more favorably after hearing news about recent measles outbreaks.

In addition to the Colorado district, pollsters surveyed voters in Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey and Virginia.