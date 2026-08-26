NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Aurora police warn businesses of 5 shoplifters involved in 139 crimes

By 08/26/2026 | updated 17 hours ago
Mug shots of Christina Zamarron, 46, Christina Rico, 51, Demonte Rodgers-Jenkins, 23, Manuel Castanuela, 34, and Christopher Mondragon, 31 (top left to bottom right). All of them are suspects in shoplifting cases in Aurora. (Courtesy photos, Aurora Police Department)

Aurora police are warning business owners to look out for five shoplifters involved in 139 crimes with some $60,000 in stolen merchandise.

Four of the five shoplifters are wanted on active Aurora Police Department warrants, according to a news release Wednesday.

APD Chief Todd Chamberlain said the crimes are “organized, deliberate acts by prolific, repeat offenders who have made a pattern of stealing from our local businesses.”

The alleged shoplifters are as follows, according to APD:

  • Christina Lynn Zamarron, 46, has been arrested by APD 16 times since 2007. Zamarron is a suspect in 48 shoplifting incidents in Aurora dating back to October 2022. She is suspected of running an operation to steal for “customers” and has allegedly stolen more than $16,000 in merchandise.
  • Christina Diane Rico, 51, has five active police warrants and is a suspect in 35 shoplifting incidents dating back to June 2024. She has allegedly stolen more than $7,500 of merchandise.
  • Demonte Rodgers-Jenkins, 23, is a suspect in 16 shoplifting incidents dating to December 2025 and has allegedly stolen more than $23,000 in merchandise.
  • Christopher Mondragon, 31, is a suspect in 15 shoplifting cases and has allegedly stolen more than $7,500 in merchandise.
  • Manuel Castanuela, 34, is a suspect in 25 shoplifting incidents dating to October 2024 and police believe he has stolen more than $8,500 in merchandise.

Protecting businesses in Aurora is as important as protecting people, Chamberlain said in the release.

“In a time when brick-and-mortar businesses struggle to stay open, tens of thousands of dollars in losses can make a difference between a business thriving in our community or a business owner’s livelihood being cut out from beneath them,” he said in the release.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Avatar photo
Kyla Pearce

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Counties warn CPW that new comment limits sideline local governments

The September meeting of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will feature newly revised public‑comment rules — changes introduced by chair Jay Tutchton of Bent County, who announced them without first discussing the revisions publicly with the rest of the commission. Tutchton set forth the new rules as follows: It’s the last one, on public […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Colorado to get $615M from Meta child safety settlement

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram will pay hundreds of millions of dollars to Colorado, part of an $18 billion multistate deal, in which the company also agreed to adopt extensive child-safety changes to its operations. The settlement ended a trial over teen social media addiction and settled claims filed by nearly every state. […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests