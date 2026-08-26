Aurora police warn businesses of 5 shoplifters involved in 139 crimes

Aurora police are warning business owners to look out for five shoplifters involved in 139 crimes with some $60,000 in stolen merchandise.

Four of the five shoplifters are wanted on active Aurora Police Department warrants, according to a news release Wednesday.

APD Chief Todd Chamberlain said the crimes are “organized, deliberate acts by prolific, repeat offenders who have made a pattern of stealing from our local businesses.”

The alleged shoplifters are as follows, according to APD:

Christina Lynn Zamarron, 46, has been arrested by APD 16 times since 2007. Zamarron is a suspect in 48 shoplifting incidents in Aurora dating back to October 2022. She is suspected of running an operation to steal for “customers” and has allegedly stolen more than $16,000 in merchandise.

Christina Diane Rico, 51, has five active police warrants and is a suspect in 35 shoplifting incidents dating back to June 2024. She has allegedly stolen more than $7,500 of merchandise.

Demonte Rodgers-Jenkins, 23, is a suspect in 16 shoplifting incidents dating to December 2025 and has allegedly stolen more than $23,000 in merchandise.

Christopher Mondragon, 31, is a suspect in 15 shoplifting cases and has allegedly stolen more than $7,500 in merchandise.

Manuel Castanuela, 34, is a suspect in 25 shoplifting incidents dating to October 2024 and police believe he has stolen more than $8,500 in merchandise.

Protecting businesses in Aurora is as important as protecting people, Chamberlain said in the release.

“In a time when brick-and-mortar businesses struggle to stay open, tens of thousands of dollars in losses can make a difference between a business thriving in our community or a business owner’s livelihood being cut out from beneath them,” he said in the release.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.