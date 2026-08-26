Master of ceremonies Shed G, left, with Cleo Parker Robinson and the 2026 Mystery Dancer, George Sparks.

(Photos by Stan Obert and Pat Smith, Special to Colorado Politics) Attorney General Phil Weiser, left, with Derrick Hinton, the Arts-in-Wellness manager for Cleo Parker Robinson Dance; Denise Hinton; and Dr. Shale Wong, vice president of the Cleo Parker Robinson board and former U.S. Deputy Surgeon General.

(Photos by Stan Obert and Pat Smith, Special to Colorado Politics) From left: Karen McNeil-Miller, the gala’s honorary chairwoman; Malik Robinson, the chief executive at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, and alumni dancer Faye Tate. (Photos by Stan Obert and Pat Smith, Special to Colorado Politics) Co-chairs Michelle Griego and Chris Ross.

(Photos by Stan Obert and Pat Smith, Special to Colorado Politics) Mike Katz from BOK Financial and Gabriela Maduro.

(Photos by Stan Obert and Pat Smith, Special to Colorado Politics) CBS Colorado anchor Kelly Werthmann and her partner, Corey Jamel.

(Photos by Stan Obert and Pat Smith, Special to Colorado Politics) Dancing with the Denver Stars’ first Bollywood routine, by Sri Vallem of CoBank and pro Caeli Blake, was a big hit.

(Photos by Stan Obert and Pat Smith, Special to Colorado Politics) Jeremy Fusilier of U.S. Bank and his partner, Jasmine Francisco.

(Photos by Stan Obert and Pat Smith, Special to Colorado Politics)

CLEO PARKER ROBINSON DANCE

Denver

News: Take 13 community and business leaders, pair them with members of the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble and its Cleo II dance artists for a four-month intensive course in moving to the music and what do you get?

An evening filled with the music and magic that is the CPRD’s signature fundraiser, Dancing with the Denver Stars.

The 16th edition of this popular event was held Aug. 22 at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, filling its Plaza Ballroom with 750 guests and raising some $500,000 for the dance company’s Arts in Education, a program that reaches 32,126 students in 216 schools throughout the Denver area.

In addition to performances by such stars as CBS Colorado anchor Kelly Werthmann; Annie Lee, president/CEO of Colorado Access; Nick Lopez, president/CEO of the Latin American Educational Foundation and Kourtny Garrett, president/CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership, the event also was the occasion to recognize three who’ve made outstanding contributions to the well-being of others: Karen McNeil-Miller, Ed Dwight and George Sparks.

McNeill-Miller, the gala’s honorary chairwoman, is the president/CEO of the Colorado Health Foundation. She has chaired and danced in previous editions of Dancing with the Denver Stars.

The 92-year-old Dwight, a noted sculptor and the first Black to be selected as an astronaut, received the 2026 Cleo Parker Robinson Legacy Award as a testament to his “Artistic excellence, cultural integrity, community empowerment and social transformation.” He was unable to attend the gala, so his award was accepted by the founder of Dancing with the Denver Stars, Gwen Brewer and her husband, Moses Brewer.

George Sparks, who is retiring as the CEO of Denver Museum of Nature and Science, was the evening’s Mystery Dancer, an honor given annually to an individual whose support of CPRD has been extraordinary. Sparks is a former Dancing Star and has supported the company in ways that include hosting the reception where each year’s Dancing Stars are announced.

“George and Karen have led our Denver community with kindness, health initiatives and science outreach to children of all ages,” Parker Robinson said. “And through his art, mentorship and commitment to preserving and illuminating African American history, Ed Dwight has inspired generations and expanded our understanding of what is possible.”

CBS Colorado morning anchor Michelle Griego and Chris Ross, a senior vice president with SouthState Bank, chaired the gala. Actor/comedian/radio personality Shed G was the master of ceremonies.

While each of the 2026 Dancing Stars poured their hearts and their souls into their respective soul, funk, hip-hop and pop routines set to music that reflected the Musical Families of Dance theme, the best was saved for last: A lively Bollywood-inspired routine by Sri Vallem, CoBank’s technical lead, information technology and his partner, Caeli Blake, a member of the CPRD Ensemble.

Their enthusiasm and joy — not to mention amazing moves — brought the audience to its feet for cheers, whistles and sustained applause.

This and the other well-executed performances should have come as a surprise, Parker Robinson noted. “Our Dancing Stars learned to engage mind, body and spirit as they worked on their routines. As every student dancer learns, performing for an audience makes each rehearsal critical. We so appreciate their commitment to their gala performance, and to growing our student outreach across the metro area.”

Rounding out the 2026 cast were Andrew Holder, director of community relations and local government affairs for Xcel Energy; Jeremy Fusilier, an assistant vice president and operations manager for U.S. Bank; Mike Katz, Colorado market CEO for BOK Financial; Jimmy Johnson, senior director of Wildlife Health Conservation at the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance; Jonna McGrath, vice president/Denver Hub United Airlines; Kevin Sullivan, managing director of sales for Southwest Airlines; Janet Lopez, a senior director at The Denver Foundation and Jaco Swart, senior project manager for PCL Construction.

About the organization: Since its founding in 1970, the Denver-based, nonprofit Cleo Parker Robinson Dance has grown to become an international performing arts and educational institution that uses the power of dance to heal, connect and empower all communities.

Website: cleoparkerdance.org

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