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On a night packed with events, this fundraiser did very well | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

By 08/26/2026 | updated 1 hour ago
Elizabeth Page and Gary Starritt. (Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics)
Denver Zoo
Elizabeth Page and Gary Starritt.
(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics)
Denver Zoo
Event co-chair Laura Mitzner Paletz and Steven Paletz. Event co-chair Laura Mitzner Paletz and Steven Paletz.
(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics)
Denver Zoo
Sarah Healy, left, with event co-chair Lauren Napheys and Julie Sutton.
(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics)
Denver Zoo
Joshua Jackson and Kylie Lovell check out the ostrich exhibit.
(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics)
Denver Zoo
Matt Rork and Melanie Clay admire the zebras that call the Zoo home.
(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics)
Denver Zoo
Kevin and Emma Ackerman take a closer look at a Blue Gold Macaw.
(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics)
Denver Zoo
Erik Lind, left, with Dr. Charles Scoggin, president of the board of directors and Karen Scoggin.
(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics)
Denver Zoo
Chris and Lisa Clark, left, with Sean McNicholas, owner, president and CEO of SSA Group.
(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics)
Denver Zoo
Public Relations Director Jake Kubie’, left, and Leadership Councilmember John Kovacs.
(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics)
Denver Zoo
Peter Hughes and board member Shane Delavan.
(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics)
Denver Zoo
Hollie Velasquez Horvath, left, with Cristal Torres DeHerrera, president/CEO of the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance and Angela Banducci.
(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics)
Denver Zoo
Kim Elterman, left, with Andy and Jesse Parker and Justine Reel.
(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics)
Denver Zoo
Veterinarian Kevin Fitzgerald and Robin Flink.
(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics)
Denver Zoo
Denver City Councilman Darrell Watson, left, with Maria Matlin, Mark Casper and Brittany Felschow.
(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics)
Denver Zoo
Madeline and Mark Schymanski, left, with Kevin and Jennifer Pomeroy.

DENVER ZOO CONSERVATION ALLIANCE 

Denver 

ews: There were at least three other major events taking place on Aug. 22, the night when the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance hosted its annual Flock Party: Cleo Parker Robinson’s Dancing with the Denver Stars, the Morgan Adams Foundation Concours d’Elegance and Colorado Pet Pantry’s Raise the Woof. 

Despite the competition — especially from the Cleo Parker Robinson event where several zoo supporters had pivotal roles — the seventh annual Flock Party did very well for itself with 2,500 guests and income that is projected to be well north of the high six figures. 

To accommodate those with other commitments that night — such as board member Chris Ross, who was chairing the Cleo Parker Robinson event with CBS Colorado morning anchor Michelle Griego, and Dr. Jimmy Johnson, the zoo’s senior director of wildlife health conservation, who was one of the “stars” dancing at Cleo’s fundraiser — Flock Party co-chairs Lauren Napheys and Laura Mitzner Paletz made a few adjustments. 

Chief among the changes was the start time. Instead of early evening, the festivities began with a 2 p.m. VIP admission, with general admission gates opening at 3:30. 

Which enabled Ross, Johnson and the zoo’s president/CEO Cristal Torres DeHerrera to get in a fair amount of mixing and mingling before heading off to the Sheraton Denver Downtown and the Cleo Parker Robinson event. 

Why, might you ask, does the Flock Party continue to get bigger and better every year? 

Perhaps because everyone is encouraged to “shake a tail feather” and incorporate shades of pink in their wardrobe choices. Also, it’s filled with interactive experiences like the traditional March of the Flamingos, Stingray Cove feedings and elephant bridge crossings. Plus, dozens of food and drink stations, dance music and the opportunity to have a fashion illustrator sketch a souvenir picture of your ‘fit. 

Attorney Jessica Peck summed it up nicely in her Facebook post: “It’s the most fun you’ll have taking your (adult) kid to the zoo.” Her daughter, Cate Corry, is one of the zoo’s top volunteers. 

About the organization: The nonprofit Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance is dedicated to providing the communities it serves with an intimate, inspiring and informative firsthand encounter with the wonders of nature. In addition to welcoming guests to its 80-acre campus that is home to some 2,500 animals, the alliance’s global field conservation and emergency wildlife response teams have worked for more than two decades to protect species threatened by human encroachment, habitat loss and catastrophic events. 

Website: denverzoo.org 

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed. 

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Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics

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