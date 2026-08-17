‘Art of Hope’ celebration will mark TGP’s 40th anniversary | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

THE GATHERING PLACE

Denver

News: Forty years ago, two University of Denver social work students saw a need that couldn’t be ignored: Women and children experiencing homelessness had to exit overnight shelters seemingly at the crack of dawn, leaving them with nowhere safe to go during the day.

So, with a $6,000 donation and a one-room space on Santa Fe Drive, they created what is now The Gathering Place. Those dropping in received a warm meal and a safe place to spend the daylight hours.

Today, The Gathering Place, from its quarters in Denver’s City Park West neighborhood, has become a supportive community where women, gender-expansive people and their children, can access essential resources and create pathways to long-term stability.

“Through every challenge – from economic downturns to a global pandemic – our goal has remained the same: to ensure everyone who walks through our doors feels safe, seen and supported,” said Andrea Garcia, TGP’s senior manager of individual giving. “Today, as our community faces rising housing costs and increasing need, our mission is more important than ever.”

In 2025 alone, TGP recorded 67,309 visits; saw 604 individuals utilize its physical and mental health services and 103 families transition into stable housing.

In addition, staff and volunteers served 55,607 meals and distributed 34,262 pounds of food through its food pantry.

To celebrate its 40th year, TGP is hosting a fundraising event, Art of Hope: 40 Years of Gathering, on Sept. 17. It begins at 6 p.m. at Dry Clean Only, 3358 York St., Denver.

Tickets start at $100 and can be purchased by visiting www.tgpdenver.org

Festivities include dinner, drinks, an art exhibition, silent auction and “Stories of resilience, hope and community.”

Event sponsors include McKinstry, Colorado Access, Davis|Graham, Fiona Forward, Vectra Bank, Medtronic and Ivy + Oak Salon.

About the organization: The Gathering Place, 1535 N. High St., Denver, is a low-barrier, trauma-informed nonprofit that offers free services that help guide those it serves from crisis to stability. Included: hot meals, snacks, clothing, showers and personal care items; housing assistance and mental health care.

Website: tgpdenver.org

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