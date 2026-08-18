Celebratory spirit isn’t dampened as rain forces a garden party to move indoors | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

Warren Village president and chief executive officer Ethan Hemming with board member Steffanie Emerson, left, and Nermina Majkanovic, district director for U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette. (Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics) Dr. Jodie Mathie, left, hosts the annual Warren Village Summer Garden Party. Katie Goodwin is a member of the board of directors. (Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics) Kyle Craig, a past chair and honorary member of the board of trustees, served as the party’s master of ceremonies. (Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics) Resident speaker Lily described how services she received as a Warren Village resident enabled her to get back on her feet after losing everything and struggling to create a stable life for herself and her daughters.

(Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics)



WARREN VILLAGE

Denver

News: The popularity of the Warren Village Summer Garden Party can without a doubt be credited to this: The chance to enjoy delicious food and refreshing beverages in the splendor of Dr. Jody Mathie’s exquisitely landscaped backyard.

Things took a different twist this year because Mother Nature decided to douse the metro Denver area with much-needed rain for the duration of this 2 ½-hour fete.

So instead of gathering outdoors, everyone assembled inside to sample treats from Adde’s Catering Kitchen and hear inspirational stories of the success Warren Village has enjoyed over the past 12 months.

And to toast Ethan Hemming on his 10th year as the president and chief executive officer of the Denver-based nonprofit.

“Ethan has helped put Warren Village on the map,” said Kyle Craig, a past chair and honorary trustee of the Warren Village board. “He has helped double our size and has created an unbelievable residential expansion so that we can serve more people.” Of particular note, Craig said, is the fact that there has been a 19 percent increase in the number of Warren Village residents who’ve obtained college degrees.

Resident speaker Lily talked about how her life had taken a positive turn, thanks to Warren Village. Prior to her stay there, “My life was very different. I had lost everything. I struggled and was very scared. Where would my children and I sleep? What were we going to do?”

Once she and her three daughters moved into Warren Village, “I had the ability to build a future and be the mother I used to be. It took a lot of time and work, but I started finding myself again” and the family began to thrive.

“My daughters got a mother who was present, a mother who was educated … thanks to people who didn’t even know us invested in us.”

About the organization: The nonprofit Warren Village is a nationally recognized leader in helping to break the cycle of poverty for unhoused or unstably housed low-income single-parent families by providing the space and resources to achieve economic stability. Its two-generation approach empowers parents and their children through life skills classes, a high-quality Early Learning Center, education and career support and resource navigation.

Website: warrenvillage.org

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