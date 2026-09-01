Voices of Our Youth Gala celebrated the impact a mentor can have | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

2026 Mentor of the Year Thia Crook, left and her Little Sister, Mariah Espinoza. (Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Not only is Elycia Cook the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, she’s also the “Big Sister” to Latayvia Chandler, left.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Debbie Robbins, left and Michelle Kent.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Lamesha Chandler with her daughter, Latayvia.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Elycia Cook, chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, with members of the VOCO Choir: Miriam, Aniyah, Maite, Lia and Vivian.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Board chair Sarah Diamond and Abe Diamond.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Michael and DeAnn Acosta.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) From left, Haley Porter, Anna Davis, Tammi Neukom, Emily Trujillo, Melissa Osse, Lauren Boothe and Shannon Pace.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Allina Rosas, at left, Ashley Woodman, Ashle Blakemore, Thalia Tosetti and Alexis Roth.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Darryl and Lori Collier.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Andy Cullen, chair emeritus of the BBBS board, Amanda Gall and Polica Houston.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Kelli Kelly and Mike Ware.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Auctioneer Simone D. Morrison, left, with BBBS vice president Lakeasha Smith and CEO Elycia Cook.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) 2026 gala chairs Shawn Neville and Elissa Banker.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Peter Brown and event co-chair Elissa Banker. She will chair the gala in 2027.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Jarrod and Krista Glodt.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Shawn and Nan Hinton, left, with gala sponsors Alex and Shawn Neville.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics)

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF COLORADO

Denver

News: When chief executive officer Elycia Cook extended an invitation to the 2026 Big Little Gala, Voices of Our Youth, it came with a note advising that it would be an evening that was “Very impactful. There will be some beautiful testimonies and some tears of joy.”

She wasn’t kidding.

The 450 who gathered in Sturm Pavilion at the Denver Art Museum on Aug. 27 were treated to a night that included a cocktail reception, a delicious dinner and a program honoring the adults and young people whose lives had taken a very positive turn, thanks to programs offered by this nonprofit organization dedicated to elevating young people whose life circumstances may have resulted in a different outcome were it not for the Big Brother or Big Sister with whom they were matched.

Folks like Spencer and Imari, recipients of the 2026 Match of the Year Award.

Big Brother Spencer was matched with Little Brother Imari five years ago, and what began as a mentorship has grown into a life-changing relationship built on trust, consistency and a shared commitment to helping Imari reach his full potential.

Spencer shared how when he met a then-11-year-old Imari, “I knew he was a young man with a whole lot of potential … and I knew that I wanted to do what I could to move the needle in his life.”

In their time together, Imari’s grade-point average soared; he earned his driver’s permit, landed his first job and secured a highly sought-after summer internship.

Imari’s mother, Ingrid, said that their relationship “has transformed not only my son’s confident and communication but also the whole family’s outlook.”

The 2026 Mentor of the Year Award was presented to Rachael Ling, a former teacher at a refugee school in Malaysia who now serves as a peer mentor in the BBBS STARS program. There, she dedicates her time to helping a group of ninth graders feel seen, heard and empowered during one of the most important transitions of their lives.

Importantly, she lets her mentees know it’s OK to have a bad day sometimes and that things do get better.

Little Sister Mariah Espinoza presented her Big Sister Thia Crook with the Alumni of the Year Award.

Espinoza recalled how their 22-year relationship opened a whole new world for her. “Thia taught me to be more adventurous and more confident. I had never been on a plane, and she took me. I wanted to become a nurse, and she helped me get there. She has been a constant support for me for 22 years and I am incredibly grateful.”

For her part, Crook said, through tears, that “Being matched with Mariah is the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

BOA Technology CEO Shawn Neville and Elissa Banker-Brown chaired the gala. It raised a record $608,580.

A good portion of that total came from a live auction and paddle raise, both called by auctioneer Simone D. Morrison.

Elycia Cook helped set the stage for giving by recounting how she had grown up in Detroit, in a home where her mother had birthed three daughters by the time she was 20. “She gave us everything she had,” Cook recalled, adding that it was nonetheless a struggle.

Cook then introduced her third-grade teacher, Stephanie Prather-Jackson, who instead of telling Cook to tone down her chatty nature “Helped me put my gift of gab to good use. She saw potential in me. She taught me to value education and told me I was destined for greatness. Her encouragement changed my trajectory.”

“Lord, yes, Elycia talked too much,” Prather-Jackson said, “but I knew immediately this girl was special.”

About the organization: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado was established in 1918 and creates meaningful matches between adult mentors (“Bigs”) and youths (“Littles”) with the goal of helping the youngsters reach their highest potential. In fiscal year 2025 alone, BBBS Colorado volunteers devoted 46,416 hours to serving 1,641 youths, enabling 99% of the Littles to avoid risky behaviors, gain new skills, enjoy new experiences and develop the confidence to achieve their goals, even when facing significant barriers.

Website: biglittlecolorado.org

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