500 teens gather near, and in, Aurora King Soopers, prompting police response

Hundreds of teenagers gathered at an Aurora King Soopers Sunday, causing a public safety issue and prompting police response.

Aurora Police Department officers responded to the King Soopers, at 655 Peoria Street, just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday as about 500 teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17 gathered in the store.

The gathering appears to have been organized on social media around an unpermitted sporting event, according to an APD news release Monday.

It started as a social gathering and quickly became “a significant public safety issue as the crowd grew,” the release said.

Groups of the teenagers at the Hoffman Heights Shopping Center broke away from the main group and went into nearby businesses, including a restaurant and grocery store and some vandalized property and stole merchandise.

APD officers declared the gathering an “unlawful assembly” and ordered them to disperse.

More than 70 police officers responded and were on scene for several hours, according to the release, adding that the response redirected many officers who otherwise would have been available to respond to emergency calls.

Social media videos show teenagers running through the aisles of the King Soopers, lifting a display table and knocking merchandise off the shelves.

“This crossed the line from a gathering of young people into a police matter because of the behavior and criminal conduct of some of those involved,” APD Chief Todd Chamberlain said in the release. “We will not tolerate groups taking over roadways, disrupting businesses, damaging property or stealing under the belief that being part of a large crowd provides anonymity. It does not.”

Chamberlain also urged parents and guardians to know where their children are, who they are with and what they are being invited to on social media.

APD investigators are reviewing evidence, including video footage, to identify those involved.

The Denver Gazette has reached out to King Soopers for a damage estimate.

The investigation is ongoing and any businesses or people who have video or information are asked to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7876.