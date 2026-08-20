Man charged in Northglenn homicide of wife

A man has been formally charged with murder and burglary relating to a homicide last week in Northglenn.

Alexei Munive-Rodriguez, 48, was arrested Sunday after he was at large following the homicide, which occurred Friday. Police were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 10500 block of Irma Drive on reports of a stabbing.

Though first responders took life-saving measures, the female victim was pronounced dead. She was identified in an arrest affidavit as Mayle Vega Jimenez, 33.

Officials quickly identified Munive-Rodriguez as a suspect after a witness to the homicide identified him to police, according to the affidavit. He and Jimenez were married, the affidavit said.

The stabbing occurred in the apartment of Jimenez’s friend, who told police Jimenez was staying there because she wanted to leave Munive-Rodriguez. On the day of the stabbing, the friend told police she and Jimenez went to her and Munive-Rodriguez’s apartment, which was at the same complex, to collect her belongings.

The friend told police Munive-Rodriguez followed them back to the other apartment in an attempt to help them carry the belongings. While at the friend’s apartment, he allegedly asked multiple times to come inside before forcing his way in and stabbing Jimenez at least 10 times, the affidavit said.

The friend also sustained a minor injury during the attack.

He was found hiding in a field Sunday after he allegedly crashed a car during a police pursuit Saturday near the Kansas border and fled on foot. He was arrested without incident.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday Munive-Rodriguez had been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, vehicular eluding and two counts of a crime of violence.

Munive-Rodriguez was booked into the Adams County jail after his arrest. He remained there Thursday and is being held without bond.