Parker man faces 20 years to life for serial sexual assaults

A 25-year-old Parker man who sexually assaulted three women in 2025 pleaded guilty Wednesday and will serve 20 years to life in prison.

Javier Rodriguez-Andrade pleaded guilty to charges stemming from three sexual assaults involving women ages 19 to 24.

Investigators said all three victims were highly intoxicated at the time of the assaults and were not romantically involved with Rodriguez-Andrade. Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The assaults occurred at Rodriguez-Andrade’s apartment and at apartments belonging to his friend, authorities said. Two of the assaults took place while Rodriguez-Andrade was out on bond for an earlier sexual assault case.

The case was investigated by the Parker Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the victims’ willingness to report the assaults, combined with an extensive investigation, led to Rodriguez-Andrade admitting to the crimes.

Rodriguez-Andrade pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, burglary with intent to commit sexual assault and a crime of violence causing serious bodily injury.

“Sexual assault is a deeply devastating crime, and the Parker Police Department remains committed to conducting thorough investigations and seeking justice for victims,” Parker Police Chief Jim Tsurapas said in a statement. “I commend the victims for their courage in coming forward and recognize our detectives and law enforcement partners for their dedication to holding this defendant accountable.”

Deputy District Attorney Brynn Chase said Rodriguez-Andrade targeted vulnerable victims.

“Mr. Rodriguez-Andrade engaged in a disturbing pattern of dominating women by exploiting them when they were helpless to escape,” Chase said in the release. “While he felt entitled to these girls’ bodies, the only thing he is entitled to is an extended stay in the Department of Corrections.”

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly credited the victims, investigators and prosecutors for securing the conviction.

“This conviction removes a dangerous predator from our streets and holds him accountable,” Weekly said. “I deeply commend the courage of the victims for coming forward. Their bravery, paired with the relentless work of our Special Victims Unit detective and the District Attorney’s Office, made this guilty plea possible.”

District Attorney George Brauchler said the sentence reflects the seriousness of sexual violence and the importance of victim cooperation in prosecuting such cases.

“This outcome is due to the courage of the victims here,” Brauchler said. “Those who have selfishly and inhumanely concluded that a person’s intoxication is an invitation to sexually assault them — like this predator did —are at odds with the law.”

Rodriguez-Andrade is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 30.

Authorities continue to seek information and are asking anyone with information to come forward.