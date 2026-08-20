Douglas County moves to Stage 1 fire restrictions following recent rain

Douglas County has downgraded its fire restrictions from Stage 2 to Stage 1 on Thursday following recent rainfall and moderate fire conditions, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The change applies to unincorporated Douglas County, as well as the city of Castle Pines and the Town of Larkspur.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, open burning remains prohibited, along with the use of personal fireworks and model rockets.

However, several activities that were prohibited under Stage 2 restrictions are now allowed. Residents may use charcoal grills, tiki torches, chimineas, portable fireplaces and patio fire pits, provided the fires are supervised by a responsible person at least 18 years old.

Small recreational fires are also permitted at developed picnic and campground sites when contained in permanent metal or steel fire pits and kept to flame lengths of no more than four feet.

Fires within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves remain allowed, along with fires in indoor fireplaces and wood-burning stoves. Fire suppression and fire department training fires are also permitted.

The sheriff’s office urged residents to continue exercising caution with outdoor fire activity despite the easing of restrictions.

Violations of Stage 1 fire restrictions are classified as a Class 2 petty offense and are punishable by fines of up to $1,000 plus a $10 surcharge.

For a complete list of restrictions and exemptions, residents can visit the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office website.