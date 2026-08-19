NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Denver to form data-center regulation group ahead of 2027 moratorium deadline

By 08/19/2026 | updated 20 hours ago
A view of a "No Data Center Traffic" sign in Ann Arbor, Michigan, U.S. June 24, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

As Denver evaluates how to regulate data-center development, the city is launching a website and forming a resident-expert panel to guide the process.

Denver currently has a moratorium on new data center construction through May 2027. The working group and website, announced Tuesday by Mayor Mike Johnston and City Council members Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, Paul Kashmann and Darrell Watson, is part of the next phase of the moratorium.

“This is about putting Denverites over data centers,” Johnston said in a news release. “Over the next several months, we will work together to protect our air, water and quality of life. I am extremely grateful to Council sponsors for their leadership on this issue, and I am confident that we will arrive at an agreement that serves as the gold standard for how these developments should be regulated.”

The City Council and the mayor’s office will work together to convene a group of experts and community members, according to the release. The city plans to hold a public call to solicit people for the group.

Applications will be open Aug. 21-Sept. 4 at denvergov.org/datacenters. To apply, individuals must live in Denver.

The group will be comprised of at least 20 people, which includes seven community members, two utility representatives, two union representatives, one industry representative, three people from nonprofit or neighborhood groups, two people from academia, two healthcare experts and one air quality expert.

Tags :local news
Avatar photo
Matt Kyle

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Colorado officials urge stronger water safety after 8 drownings and multiple Front Range rescues

At least eight people have drowned in Front Range waters since mid-March, including two at Eleven Mile Reservoir, three at Cherry Creek Reservoir, one at Rockbridge Lake and two at Lake Pueblo State Park. In the wake of these deaths, law enforcement and rescue crews are urging swimmers to follow water safety measures and take […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Colorado judge blasts state forensics lab in dismissing child sex case

In a potentially widely consequential action, a Weld County district judge dismissed a child sexual assault case, citing the ongoing scandal at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s forensic lab that “has left a dark mark on the history of Colorado justice.” On Aug. 2, Judge Vincente Vigil granted a defense motion to dismiss the charges […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests