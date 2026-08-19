Denver to form data-center regulation group ahead of 2027 moratorium deadline

As Denver evaluates how to regulate data-center development, the city is launching a website and forming a resident-expert panel to guide the process.

Denver currently has a moratorium on new data center construction through May 2027. The working group and website, announced Tuesday by Mayor Mike Johnston and City Council members Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, Paul Kashmann and Darrell Watson, is part of the next phase of the moratorium.

“This is about putting Denverites over data centers,” Johnston said in a news release. “Over the next several months, we will work together to protect our air, water and quality of life. I am extremely grateful to Council sponsors for their leadership on this issue, and I am confident that we will arrive at an agreement that serves as the gold standard for how these developments should be regulated.”

The City Council and the mayor’s office will work together to convene a group of experts and community members, according to the release. The city plans to hold a public call to solicit people for the group.

Applications will be open Aug. 21-Sept. 4 at denvergov.org/datacenters. To apply, individuals must live in Denver.

The group will be comprised of at least 20 people, which includes seven community members, two utility representatives, two union representatives, one industry representative, three people from nonprofit or neighborhood groups, two people from academia, two healthcare experts and one air quality expert.