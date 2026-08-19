Colorado AG sues GEO Group over noncompliance with tuberculosis investigation

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against GEO Group, which operates the Aurora ICE Processing Center, alleging the company failed to comply with a state tuberculosis investigation.

Weiser’s lawsuit demands that GEO provide “critical information” needed for the investigation, according to a news release from his office.

The lawsuit comes just days after GEO missed an Aug. 17 deadline to comply with a Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment health order. CHPHE spokesperson Hope Shuler said Wednesday that GEO neither complied with the order nor submitted the required information.

The Adams County Health Department confirmed an active case of tuberculosis at the facility in June.

Since then, the department has repeatedly requested information and access to investigate, but GEO has refused each time.

A GEO spokesperson told The Denver Gazette that there are currently no active or suspected tuberculosis cases at the facility. GEO has provided information to the state and county as authorized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Both DHS and the CDC are “actively involved” in disease control and prevention measures at the Aurora facility, the spokesperson said.

While those statements are “reassuring,” they are not a substitute for compliance with a state health order, Shuler said.

“GEO has a responsibility not only to the people in its facility, but also to its employees and surrounding community,” Shuler said. “Its continued refusal to cooperate significantly limits the investigation, but we remain determined to obtain the information needed to protect public health.”

The CDPHE is coordinating with Adams County, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office and Denver Health TB Clinic to determine next steps, including legal remedies, Shuler said.