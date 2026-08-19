U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert stresses storage, forest health and Upper Basin rights at Colorado Water Congress

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert used her brief Wednesday appearance at Colorado Water Congress to tout her record on delivering water projects for the state and her district.

Boebert, who is running for her second term representing Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, which covers the state’s Eastern Plains, told the standing-room-only audience water is the foundation of everything built in the state and that “water, water, water” are her top three priorities.

She noted the crisis on the Colorado River, noting that the state’s water is overallocated and that snowpack has failed to deliver.

The Lower Basins have acted “shocked” when the math finally catches up, she said. Colorado didn’t create this problem and has been living within its means, but the state will not solve the water crisis by surrendering its future. “Someone else can keep overusing” their allocations, she said.

Boebert also addressed forest health issues. She dismissed environmental claims about carbon emissions, blaming out-of-control wildfires. She noted a NASA study that said just one wildfire emits more carbon than every vehicle in the state driving for an entire year.

Colorado Politics could not verify the claim, although NASA released a study in June that identified wildfires as a major source of carbon emissions.

Boebert said electric vehicles, wind, and solar are not the answer; instead, the state should focus on managing forests to avoid more catastrophic wildfires.

Her solution: more thinning of forests, more prescribed burns and more local control, “not more paperwork from bureaucrats who have never set foot in a Colorado forest.”

Noting that she’s represented 53 of the state’s 64 counties in her three terms in Congress, she said she understands water issues well. Prior to moving to CD4, Boebert served a term in Congressional District 3.

Water is not a partisan issue, she indicated, adding that she’s worked well across the aisle with her Democratic colleagues, including U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, whose district crosses the Continental Divide into the Western Slope.

Boebert also underscored the need for additional storage, saying conserving every drop is smart and expanding storage is common sense. “Capturing and storing what God sends us is the smartest way to go about this,” she said. “Colorado cannot afford to keep leaving water on the table while our farmers, our cities and our communities face uncertainty.”

Looking to the future, Boebert said she will continue to fight for the Upper Colorado River Basin’s rights, forest health and storage projects that will keep Colorado water under state control.

One priority is advocating for the Arkansas Valley Conduit bill that President Donald Trump vetoed earlier this year.

Her other water projects include a Rural Jobs and Hydro Expansion Act to encourage hydropower development, an endangered fish recovery program, and a bill to improve the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, which encourages farmers and landowners to enroll in long-term conservation contracts.

She also noted she will be on the conference committee on the five-year farm bill that passed the U.S. House but is now stalled in the Senate. That bill includes water projects, such as the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program and the Conduit Project Financing.

Boebert noted that she saw her bill, on 13 water projects, signed into law in February. That included funding for a waste treatment plant in Lamar, as well as for water projects in Kiowa, Brush and Walsh.

Looking forward, she said she’s put in requests for projects for the Republican River basin as well as water and sewer treatment projects for several of Colorado’s smallest towns along the eastern plains.

“There is no town too small for me to stand up for and give a voice to,” she said.

Boebert, who will face Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher, who will speak on Thursday, in November, said she will also continue to oppose any plans to siphon water from the San Luis Valley to Douglas County, a project advanced by Renewable Water Resources, which includes former Gov. Bill Owens and Douglas County commissioners, who are now her constituents.

“We’re not buying up the San Luis Valley’s water,” she told the audience to applause.

Following Boebert, Republican state Sen. Mark Baisley, who hopes to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper in November, spoke.

He acknowledged he is not a water expert. In his eight years in the legislature, Baisley, an aerospace engineer by profession, has never served on the legislature’s agriculture or water committees.

Agreeing with Boebert and Victor Marx, the Republican candidate for governor, Baisley advocated for more storage to store it where the supply is needed.

Baisley also touted his support for building more data centers, even as nine Front Range cities and counties have enacted moratoriums.

Baisley struck a different tone, noting that he’s worked in data centers for years.

“It’s more like a radiator. We recycle that water and it stops just flowing in and dumping out all the time,” he explained.

He ended by seeking the audience’s help as he learns about the water issue. “I’m here to gain from your expertise” as he tries to earn the U.S. Senate seat, he told the audience.