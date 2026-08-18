Wheat Ridge considers ordinance to restrict drone use in public spaces

Drone users may soon have to abide by new restrictions should they wish to fly in Wheat Ridge.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, council members discussed a proposed ordinance that would restrict the use of remote-controlled drones within city limits. The proposed ordinance would prevent anyone from operating a drone over or on city property, which includes public streets, alleys, playgrounds, parks, open space, parking lots or public buildings, according to a draft of the ordinance included in the council meeting agenda packet.

Flying a drone over another person’s property without their permission or operating a drone in a “reckless or careless manner” would also be banned under the proposed ordinance.

Anyone who wishes to fly a drone over city property or in public spaces must first obtain a permit from the city manager. The chief of police can also order all drone activity to be grounded within the city for “specific public safety purposes.”

The possibility of restricting the use of drones within Wheat Ridge comes amid community concerns about privacy, safety and noise coming from the use of drones, according to the agenda packet. The draft ordinance also comes after City Council has reviewed the topic of drones during council meetings in May and November of last year.

Councilmember Rachel Hultin said during the meeting that she would be in favor of designating certain areas within Wheat Ridge, such as Creekside Park, as areas where drone flying is allowed so that hobbyists can have somewhere public to fly drones without first obtaining permission.

She also said she was in favor of regulating drones, citing an incident she said happened a few months ago in which a drone was hovering outside her office.

“I just showed [the city manager] a video of a drone that was hovering outside my office window for about three minutes a couple months ago without any other thing it could be looking at other than my office,” she said. “It was pretty unnerving.”

In response, City Attorney Gerald Dahl said he would be open to discussions about designating certain areas for drone usage. Police Chief Chris Murtha also asked that first responder exemptions be made so that the police and fire departments can use drones without first asking for the city manager’s permission.

Dahl said the ordinance will be amended before being introduced to the council again. There is currently no time frame for when the ordinance could be introduced.

The discussion over drones followed discussions on possible ordinances on e-bike and scooter usage within the city, which city officials said both carried public safety concerns.