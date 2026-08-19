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Vehicle registration crackdown across Front Range starts next week

By 08/19/2026 | updated 5 hours ago
Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Promotional image for vehicle registration enforcement operation in El Paso County that began on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Colorado drivers with expired tags or unregistered vehicles still have time to get registered before a scheduled enforcement crackdown starts next week.

According to an announcement from the Colorado Springs Police Department, a multi-agency enforcement effort will happen across the entire Front Range for all of next week. During this period, officers will take a zero-tolerance approach to registration violators.

The crackdown was prompted due to a surge of complaints from citizens about an increase in vehicles with expired or no registration on the roads.

As a response, the agencies — comprised of the Denver, Aurora, Monument, Palmer Lake, Fountain and Colorado Springs police departments, as well as Colorado State Patrol and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — have committed to focusing on the enforcement of this issue.

“While moving violations such as speeding, distracted and reckless driving and DUI/DUID will continue to be enforcement priorities, CSPD and other Front Range agencies understand the frustration and community impacts that expired and unregistered vehicles can create in our communities,” Colorado Springs police spokesperson Derek Wilson wrote in the announcement.

To learn more about vehicle registration — how to renew it and access additional resources — visit the DMV website.

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Nick Smith

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