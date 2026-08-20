Denver named finalist for 2028 Democratic Convention site

The Mile High City is competing with Boston and Philadelphia

The list of cities being considered to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention has narrowed even further, with Denver making the cut as one of the final three along with Boston and Philadelphia.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin said the competing cities submitted “incredibly strong bids” and promised the 2028 convention would be an “inspiring celebration of our party’s future nominee.”

Party leaders expect to make a final decision later this year. Republicans have already selected Houston as their 2028 host city.

The Democratic convention, set for Aug. 7-10, 2028, is traditionally the moment the party formally introduces its nominee, energizes supporters and launches the most intense phase of the general election campaign.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston welcomed the news, saying “we are honored.”

“Denver has always been a city forged on the frontier,” he said in a statement. “A place defined by big dreams, bold ideas and pioneer spirit.

Further, Johnston said Denver is ready to stand in the spotlight for the major event that highlights the major party’s premier events ahead of a presidential election focused on electing a brand-new leader, as Republican President Donald Trump will be term-limited.

The statement from Johnston’s office said Denver blends modern transit, world-class venues and a thriving hospitality scene with the unbeatable energy of the Rocky Mountain West, stressing that it “would be a tremendous opportunity.”

“Denver has earned its place in the final three, and Colorado Democrats are ready to bring the convention home to nominate the next president of the United States,” Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib said in a statement. “Twenty years after Barack Obama accepted our party’s nomination at Mile High, Democrats can return to the west to show the country what comes after Donald Trump: leaders who protect our freedoms, lower costs and give working people a fair shot. Denver is ready to make it happen.”

Denver hosted the DNC in 2008, when the party officially nominated former President Barack Obama, with Joe Biden as his running mate.

As the Democratic National Committee has worked to find the next host city in a presidential election year, it toured Denver this summer.

During the tour, Johnston’s office said they found a city “that solves hard problems and takes on tough challenges, but also one that knows how to have fun, that’s bound by a sense of community and civic responsibility. It’s those things that our nation is looking for right now, and we hope they find it in Denver in 2028.”

In announcing Boston, Denver and Philadelphia as the final three finalists, the DNC eliminated Atlanta and Chicago from contention without specifying a reason.

While Colorado and Massachusetts have remained strongholds of the Democratic Party in recent presidential elections, Pennsylvania has become a battleground state, where Trump won in 2024.

In recent weeks, speculation has continued to grow about who will be the candidates vying for the presidency for both Republicans and Democrats.

For Republicans, speculation has centered on a potential joint ticket featuring Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

For Democrats, New York Democrat U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff have become top contenders.

In a recent Washington Examiner report, speculation is growing that voters will be looking for younger candidates 2028. The average age between Vance, Ocasio-Cortez, Rubio and Ossoff is 43.

When elected in 2016, Trump became the oldest president to take office at age 70. Former Democratic President Joe Biden was 78. Now in his second nonconsecutive term, Trump is 78.

Also considering a run in 2028 is California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is currently 58.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.