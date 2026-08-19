GOP gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx pushes aggressive water-storage expansion at Colorado Water Congress

Victor Marx, the Republican nominee for governor, took the spotlight Wednesday during the opening day of the Colorado Water Congress, laying out how he says the state should approach its water future.

Marx told the standing-room-only audience in Steamboat Springs, reminding them that he holds water rights himself, giving him a personal stake in the state’s water challenges.

His proposed fix: more storage. “We can’t make it snow, we can’t make it rain, but we can decide whether we’re prepared for when the water comes,” he said. “So I believe we should store water in good years. Wet years. Lord, please send it.”

Storage gives farmers and ranchers reliability, he said, options for communities and reduces emergency decisions. “Drought forces our choices,” so with adequate water and storage there will be more choices, Marx added.

Marx, a first-time political candidate, said he would advocate for greater partnership with the federal government, local and private partners, in part to address forest health issues.

Marx, noting his “pressure-tested leadership,” said he would build a good team for solutions and that “some things should be avoided,” while others will require bold action, although he didn’t identify what that would mean.

“A governor needs to be for the people, not for political agendas and not for parties. It’s that simple,” he said. Colorado needs hope, he added and he’s the candidate who will bring it.

Marx drew strong audience applause when he said he would advocate for more responsible storage, better conservation, modern infrastructure, healthy forests, protected watersheds, strong water rights, faster responsible permitting, technology and innovation and long-term planning. We need to prepare when the water is abundant.”

Colorado needs a governor who “simply manages decline,” which he said is what has been happening for years.

Audience reaction was mixed, with those who spoke to Colorado Politics saying his remarks were better than expected. Several noted it was the first time they’ve ever heard Marx speak.

Colorado Water Congress typically features major-party congressional candidates and top contenders for statewide leadership during election years.

Other speakers on Wednesday included U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and state Republican Sen. Mark Baisley, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat and will face Democratic U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper in November.

Hickenlooper is not attending this year, and Secretary of State Jena Griswold, now running for attorney general, canceled her appearance on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the candidates scheduled to appear include Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current Attorney General Phil Weiser; Eileen Laubacher, the Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District; and Michael Allen, the district attorney for Teller and El Paso counties and the Republican candidate for attorney general.