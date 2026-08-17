NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Monument council rejects housing development bordering USAFA

By 08/17/2026 | updated 18 hours ago
US flag flown on Challenger space shuttle Jan. 1986 is raised at the USAFA on the anniversary of the disaster. The flag was raised then lowered to half staff by the Cadet honor guard, all Eagle Scout. Monument troop 514, who sponsored the flag's flight has made it a tradition that only Eagle Scouts may handle the flag. The troop applied three times to have the flag aboard a space shuttle flight and finally accepted on the third try for the Challenger flight. The flag was recovered and returned to the troop in December 1986. The flag has been the official flag of many ceremonies including the official Bicentennial celebration in 1987 and part of the 2002 Winter Olympics. ( The Gazette/Stuart Wong)

The Monument Town Council on Monday rejected a 205-home project on the northern edge of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Called Santa Fe Meadows, the Classic Homes project for 135 single-family homes and 70 townhomes would have occupied 43 acres at the south end of Terrazzo Drive. The area was originally approved for up to 500 housing units under a previous preliminary planned unit development.

Despite the reduction in the number of homes proposed, Monument council members said they were concerned about how the community could affect operations at USAFA. In a community planning review letter, USAFA staff wrote that the development bordered the Jacks Valley military training area and could lead to noise conflicts.

The increasing operations in the area include, according to the letter, “ground-based gunfire simulation, pyrotechnics, detonation of explosives, artillery simulations, heavy vehicles, helicopter exercises, fixed-wing aircraft flights, drone-flight testing and other audible training devices like whistles and bullhorns.”

Councilman Marco Fiorito said he anticipated the town “bearing the brunt” of noise complaints from residents.

“It’s going to be a function of ‘I told you so,’” he said.

Santa Fe Meadows is also 0.3 miles from the currently inactive Aardvark airfield. In its letter, the Air Force said that building the community could conflict with the Department of Defense policy on what can be built at the ends of runways.

“As a result, this development could effectively preclude potential future fixed-wing aircraft use at the airfield, which may impact future mission requirements,” the review letter read.

Monument delayed consideration of Santa Fe Meadows while developers and town staff reached out to the Air Force. Monument councilman Chad Smith said an effective solution could not be reached.

“Unfortunately, it just didn’t work out in the end,” he said.

Monument Mayor Mitch Lakind said a project that could impede operations at USAFA was a “nonstarter.”

Avatar photo
Savannah Eller

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Wheat Ridge considering e-bike, scooter ordinances as usage increases in city

Wheat Ridge may soon pass regulatory ordinances on e-bikes as city officials say usage of such devices has increased within the city. The measures are proactive as e-bike usage has increased across the Denver metro area, according to city officials, but also come as residents in the community have expressed concerns about e-bike speeds, particularly […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Colorado justices to decide insurance companies’ obligation to disclose relevant policies

The Colorado Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will decide whether an insurance company violated state law by withholding an at-fault driver’s policy for nearly a year when there was no dispute that the policy was not in effect at the time of the accident. At least three of the court’s seven members must […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests