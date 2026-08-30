Denver man charged with tampering with water gates, diverting millions of dollars worth of drinking water

A Denver man has been charged for alleged interference with a public water system that supplies drinking water to several communities along the Front Range, according to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

Fabrizio Lorenzin, 65, is suspected of repeatedly tampering with the diversion headgates of the Berthoud Pass Watershed Ditch over the course of several years, damaging BPWD infrastructure and causing millions of dollars’ worth of drinking water to be diverted, a Friday news release said.

The BPWD forms part of the public water system that supplies drinking water to residents in Northglenn and Golden.

“According to the charges filed on August 24, 2026 in Grand County Court, Lorenzin is alleged to have deliberately tampered with BPWD infrastructure on August 28, 2023, resulting in a significant disruption of water flow,” the release said. “Additional charges relate to several 2023 and 2024 thefts of water and trail-monitoring cameras intended to protect the integrity of the BPWD operations and infrastructure.”

Lorenzin has been charged with one count of tampering with a public water system, two counts of felony theft and one count of tampering with physical evidence — all felonies.

“Protecting critical water infrastructure is a core public safety mission,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in the release. “This prosecution reflects our commitment to working side by side with federal and local partners to identify threats quickly and ensure those responsible are held accountable. Colorado remains firmly committed to enforcing the state’s Safe Drinking Water Act and ensuring the security of its public water systems.”

EPA Acting Special Agent in Charge Kelly J. Siler said Lorenzin’s alleged tampering with the water system “purposefully put communities at risk.”

The case has been investigated by EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division and supported by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, the 14th Judicial District, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Northglenn, the release said.