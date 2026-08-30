Gazette family of papers rakes in 64 awards at 2025 Colorado Press Association Better News Contest

The Gazette family of newspapers won 64 awards in the Colorado Press Association’s annual Better News Contest — a whopping 36 more than the three papers collectively won last year.

Colorado Politics raked in 27, The Colorado Springs Gazette took home 21 and The Denver Gazette brought in 16.

Of those, 26 were first-place awards — 11 for Colorado Politics, 10 for The Colorado Springs Gazette and five for The Denver Gazette.

Marianne Goodland, Michael Braithwaite, David Williams, Michael Karlik, Marissa Ventrelli and Thelma Grimes were among first-place winners for Colorado Politics for columns and reporting on politics, energy, environment, social justice, agriculture and health.

Michael Hayes took home two first-place awards for cover and page design for Colorado Politics, and Rachael Wright, Ernest Luning and Luige Del Puerto were also among Colorado Politics winners.

Seth Boster won first place for environmental reporting, while The Colorado Springs Gazette staff won first place for an editorial special section. Stefani Rackley, Michelle Thomsen, Jerry Herman, O’Dell Isaac, Gina Pietramale, Nick Smith, Samantha Thomas, Eric Young, Kelly Spieker, Adam Harris and Yvonne Ramos brought in first place awards for ads and ad campaigns and Dale Dimitri, Samantha Thomas and Jerilee Bennett raked in first place awards for page design and photography.

Jennifer Mulson, Brent Briggeman, Cat Kammerer, Christian Murdock and Sarah Warrendar also took home awards for work with The Colorado Springs Gazette.

Among Denver Gazette first-place winners were Mark Samuelson, Chris Osher, Evan Wyloge, David Migoya and John Moore for column writing and reporting on business, politics and data journalism.

Other staff who won awards for work featured in The Denver Gazette included Laurel Foster, Carol McKinley, Michael Braithwaite, Bernadette Berdychowski, Kyle Fredrickson, Deborah Grigsby, Paul Klee and Cat Kammerer.

Michael Braithwaite was also awarded the CPA Rising Star Award, which recognizes a candidate’s commitment to their news organization, potential as a future leader, passion for the industry and contribution to the future success of the industry.

The full list of awards is below.

Colorado Politics awards

Colorado Springs Gazette awards

First Place: Best Advertising Campaign, Salvation Army Red Kettles, Stefani Rackley and Michelle Thomsen

Second Place: Best Advertising Campaign, Louie’s Pizza, Stefani Rackley and Michelle Thomsen

First Place: Best Advertising Special Section, 2025 Back to School Guide, Jerry Herman, O’Dell Isaac, Gina Pietramale, Nick Smith, Samantha Thomas, Michelle Thomsen and Eric Young

First Place: Best News Media/House Ad Promotion, Subscribe to The Gazette, Kelly Spieker and Adam Harris

First Place: Best Print Ad, Who Gives a Scrap Spadea, Yvonne Ramos and Michelle Thomsen

Second Place: Best Arts & Entertainment Column Writing, Bird Call, Jennifer Mulson

Third Place: Best Arts & Entertainment Column Writing, Seth Boster, Seth Boster

First Place: Best Editorial Special Section, Colorado Living August 2025, Staff

First Place: Best Environmental Story, The legacy and loss of Colorado’s once-mighty glaciers, Seth Boster

Second Place: Best Humorous Column Writing, Live Well, Jennifer Mulson

Second Place: Best Sports Column Writing, Brent Briggeman

First Place: Best Cover Design, Supermen, Dale Dimitri

Second Place: Best Cover Design, Mission: Possible, Dale Dimitri

Third Place: Best Cover Design, Looking at the state of downtown, Sarah Warrendar

Third Place: Best Feature Photograph, Air Force Band, Christian Murdock

First Place: Best Page Design, Time, Samantha Thomas

Second Place: Best Page Design, Climate Fight, Cat Kammerer

Third Place: Best Page Design, Elon’s Exit, Cat Kammerer

First Place: Best Photography Portfolio, Jerilee Bennett

First Place: Best Sponsorship Campaign, The Empty Stocking Fund, Kelly Spieker and Adam Harris

Second Place: Best Sponsorship Campaign, Best and Brightest, Kelly Spieker and Adam Harris

Denver Gazette awards