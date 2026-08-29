Colorado Politics Calendar Aug. 31-Sept. 6

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, AUG. 31

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 6 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

TUESDAY, SEPT. 1

DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee , 12 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver

, 12 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Reception Supporting Families Not Politics , 5:30-7 p.m., 3695 W. 72nd Ave., Westminster

, 5:30-7 p.m., 3695 W. 72nd Ave., Westminster (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee Meeting , 6-7:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group , 6-8 p.m.,4002 S. Parker Rd., Aurora

, 6-8 p.m.,4002 S. Parker Rd., Aurora (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver

, 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Communications Working Group, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2

Colorado General Assembly: Commission on Medicaid , 11 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver

, 11 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver (D) Grand County Democratic Party: Happy Hour Blues , 4-6 p.m., 6827 Co. Rd. 51, Tabernash

, 4-6 p.m., 6827 Co. Rd. 51, Tabernash (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives , 5-8 p.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #50, Parker

, 5-8 p.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #50, Parker (D) Huerfano County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 6-7 p.m., 220 Russell St., Walsenburg

, 6-7 p.m., 220 Russell St., Walsenburg (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem/Trans Rights/Childwatch Joint Meeting , 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Transit Action Working Group , 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Evergreen Area Republican Club , 6-7:30 p.m., 1204 Bergen Pkwy., Evergreen

, 6-7:30 p.m., 1204 Bergen Pkwy., Evergreen (D) Denver Democratic Party: Young Dems Monthly Meeting , 6:30 p.m., 1139 20th St., Denver

, 6:30 p.m., 1139 20th St., Denver (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., contact barb@arapahoedems.org for more information

, 6:30-8 p.m., contact barb@arapahoedems.org for more information (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact longmontareadems@gmail.com for more information

THURSDAY, SEPT. 3

Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Council , 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver

, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: No On 109/110 Working Group , 5-6 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 5-6 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (F) Colorado Forward Party: Meet & Greet with Jillaire McMillan for HD 19 , 5:30 p.m., 1126 E. 4th Ave., Longmont, RSVP at https://www.coloradoforwardparty.com/skywalker/meet_and_greet_jillaire_mcmillan_20260903

, 5:30 p.m., 1126 E. 4th Ave., Longmont, RSVP at https://www.coloradoforwardparty.com/skywalker/meet_and_greet_jillaire_mcmillan_20260903 (D) Pueblo County Democratic Party: Date With a Candidate , 6:30-8:30 a.m., purchase tickets at https://www.pueblodemocrats.com/event-details/date-with-a-candidate-1

, 6:30-8:30 a.m., purchase tickets at https://www.pueblodemocrats.com/event-details/date-with-a-candidate-1 (R) CU Republicans: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information (D) Alamosa County Democratic Party: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., Hwy. 17 S., Alamosa

, 7-8 p.m., Hwy. 17 S., Alamosa (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Meeting , 7-8 p.m., 3550 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 7-8 p.m., 3550 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Environment & Climate Crisis Meeting, 7-9 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

FRIDAY, SEPT. 4

(R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast , 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver

, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Dems in Action , 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Greeley

, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Greeley (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver Colorado General Assembly: House Committee on Ethics , 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Election Integrity Committee Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 5

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Meeting , 10-11 a.m., 4115 W. 38th Ave., Denver

, 10-11 a.m., 4115 W. 38th Ave., Denver NAACP Aurora: General Meeting , 10-11:30 a.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora

, 10-11:30 a.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora NAACP Aurora: Candidate Forums , 12-4 p.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora

, 12-4 p.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: 2nd Annual Dian Sparling County Picnic, 4-7 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2026lcdpicnic

SUNDAY, SEPT. 6