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Colorado Politics Calendar Aug. 31-Sept. 6

By 08/29/2026 | updated 2 hours ago

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, AUG. 31

  • (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 6 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link 

TUESDAY, SEPT. 1

  • DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 12 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
  • (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Reception Supporting Families Not Politics, 5:30-7 p.m., 3695 W. 72nd Ave., Westminster
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee Meeting, 6-7:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
  • (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 6-8 p.m.,4002 S. Parker Rd., Aurora
  • (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
  • (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Communications Working Group, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2

  • Colorado General Assembly: Commission on Medicaid, 11 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
  • (D) Grand County Democratic Party: Happy Hour Blues, 4-6 p.m., 6827 Co. Rd. 51, Tabernash
  • (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives, 5-8 p.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #50, Parker
  • (D) Huerfano County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 220 Russell St., Walsenburg
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem/Trans Rights/Childwatch Joint Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Transit Action Working Group, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
  • (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Evergreen Area Republican Club, 6-7:30 p.m., 1204 Bergen Pkwy., Evergreen
  • (D) Denver Democratic Party: Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 1139 20th St., Denver
  • (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact barb@arapahoedems.org for more information 
  • (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact longmontareadems@gmail.com for more information 

THURSDAY, SEPT. 3

FRIDAY, SEPT. 4

  • (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver
  • (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Dems in Action, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Greeley
  • (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
  • Colorado General Assembly: House Committee on Ethics, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
  • (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information
  • (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Election Integrity Committee Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information 

SATURDAY, SEPT. 5

  • (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Meeting, 10-11 a.m., 4115 W. 38th Ave., Denver
  • NAACP Aurora: General Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora
  • NAACP Aurora: Candidate Forums, 12-4 p.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora
  • (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: 2nd Annual Dian Sparling County Picnic, 4-7 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2026lcdpicnic

SUNDAY, SEPT. 6

  • NO EVENTS

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Rachael Wright, Special to Colorado Politics

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