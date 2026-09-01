House passes stopgap funding bill with help of 176 Democrats to avoid pre-election shutdown

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) got help from the other side of the aisle on Tuesday to pass a stopgap funding bill to head off a government shutdown ahead of the November elections.

More than 175 House Democrats supported the funding patch to fund the government through Dec. 11, with the measure passing 370-48. Democrats, who largely voted against a House Republican-led funding patch back in July, supported the Senate-passed measure over a federal grant provision and language to prevent the transfer of money for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol beyond what was approved by Republicans’ party-line budget bill earlier this year.

Still, 19 Republicans opposed the measure over a myriad of issues that could spell trouble for Johnson later on Tuesday, including provisions to delay a ban on hemp-derived products and block the Trump administration from finalizing a plan to give political appointees control of approving federal grants.

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) told reporters that he would vote against the grants provision, saying he did not like that it would “cancel the ability for the administration to cancel these grants.”

There were also some Republicans upset that leadership put the bill up under suspension, an expedited procedure that requires a two-thirds majority for passage, which gives House GOP leaders an avenue to advance legislation they cannot pass under a party-line procedural rule.

Rep. Keith Self (R-TX), who voted against the stopgap measure, told reporters on Tuesday that he does not believe continuing resolutions should be considered under suspension and that leadership did not want his vote.

“They’ve gone to get Democrat votes,” Self said. “They’re not asking for my vote.”

Anger over the passage of the continuing resolution could derail the rest of the House’s agenda this week, with a few Republicans threatening to withhold their votes for a procedural rule later Tuesday because of the continuing resolution vote.

The rule does not affect the passage of the continuing resolution, but Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Andy Harris (R-MD), the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, have said they will withhold their votes for the rule if leadership puts the funding patch on the floor under suspension.

Roy opposed the stopgap measure over several issues, but he emphasized concerns that the legislation would allow Planned Parenthood to receive federal funds, as it does not include language to bar Medicaid reimbursements for abortion providers.

Harris’s opposition stemmed from the delay of the ban on hemp-derived products included in the text, which he has vocally opposed, telling Washington Examiner that the House should hold an individual vote on the “Senate’s ridiculous provisions extending poisoning our children for a month with intoxicating hemp products and allowing George Soros-linked NGOs to get grants.”

If the rule fails, leadership will be unable to put a resolution to condemn and denounce “socialism in all its forms” on the floor and could be forced to cancel at least some of the chamber’s 14 remaining legislative days ahead of the November elections.