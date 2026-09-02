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Denver planning $50M improvements to Sloan’s Lake

By 09/02/2026 | updated 2 hours ago
Thousands gathered Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 at Sloan's Lake Park for the annual Colorado Dragon Boat Festival. (Elizabeth Pond, The Denver Gazette)

Plans call for sediment removal in the urban lake

Denver plans to sink $50 million dollars into Sloan’s Lake.

Improvements, that is.

Mayor Mike Johnston and Councilmember Amanda P. Sandoval announced the project launch not quite on the lake’s shores, but in the park Wednesday morning.

“The proposed project represents a major step toward restoring the health of Sloan’s Lake,” Sandoval said in a release. “I am proud that the city is working to establish a sustainable approach to its long-term stewardship and protect the lake our community knows and loves.”

Officials promise the project won’t raise taxes, nor impact the city’s cash-strapped 2027 budget.

The 177-acre lake, home of the Dragon Boat Festival last month, and visited by more than 2 million people each year, needs dredging of existing sediment and the shoreline restored.

This story is developing, and will be updated.

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Nicole C. Brambila

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