NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Arapahoe County going ‘all in’ on water conservation in open spaces, parks

By 08/27/2026 | updated 1 day ago
According to Colorado State University, 40% to 50% of home water usage is watering gardens and landscapes. (iStock photo)

Arapahoe County is going “all in” on open space water conservation as Colorado’s drought continues, county officials said.

Arapahoe County Open Space officials are modernizing irrigation systems, rethinking turf and cutting water use when possible, according to a statement on the county’s website.

Dove Valley Regional Park has started using evapotranspiration irrigation, which waters plants based on the water they lose. The irrigation change has saved more than one million gallons of water compared to 2025, the county’s website said.

At Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, a grassy area was recently replaced with Tahoma 31 Bermudagrass, which is hardy in the winter and drought-resistant. The pilot program at the fairgrounds has saved almost 400,000 gallons of water annually.

Cheyenne Arapahoe and Long’s Pine Grove parks are adjusting watering to use water more efficiently. The county’s newest park, Arcadia Park, was built using Bermudagrass to conserve water.

County officials have planned more upgrades for next year, including converting more grass at the fairgrounds and adding real-time flow sensors to detect leaks, the website said.

“Together, these improvements strengthen the county’s infrastructure, conserve limited water resources and protect the parks and trails our community loves,” the website said. “And if the rain gods are listening, we’ll gladly take a fluffier winter to keep the momentum going.”

Arapahoe County water users rely on various providers, including Aurora Water and Arapahoe County Water and Waste Authority.

The latter has implemented two-day-per-week watering restrictions.

Aurora Water, which remains under Stage 1 drought restrictions, also maintains its two-day-per-week watering schedule, banning watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Avatar photo
Kyla Pearce

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Democratic-aligned poll shows big majority of swing-seat voters support routine childhood vaccines

A new poll conducted by Democratic-aligned groups found that voters in competitive U.S. House districts — including a battleground seat in Colorado — support routine childhood vaccinations by a wide margin and oppose a recent order by President Donald Trump changing vaccine recommendations. The survey, conducted Aug. 17-38 by Public Policy Polling for 314 Action […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Controversial two-bag furbearer limit heads to CPW meeting under legal threat

Next week’s Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting in La Junta is likely to open under the cloud of threatened legal action. Safari Club International and the Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation warned the commission this month that its July vote imposing a two-bag limit on furbearers may have violated Colorado’s Administrative Procedures Act. In a letter […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests