US Mint releases commemorative Trump $1 coin for purchase

The U.S. Mint released a commemorative $1 coin on Wednesday, celebrating America’s 250th anniversary and bearing President Donald Trump’s face.

The coins became available for purchase at noon on the Mint’s website, with 100 coins costing $154.50 or a roll of 25 coins for $61. Among the coins to be bought on Wednesday are 250,000 that were pressed on July 4 and marked accordingly.

The coin displays Trump’s face head-on, with “Liberty” and “1776-2026” surrounding his image. Next to Trump’s face are the words, “In God We Trust.” The other side of the coin displays the seal of the United States with a shield inscribed with “250” to honor America’s semiquincentennial.

The coins were minted in Philadelphia and are already in circulation. They are made mostly of copper, with 6% zinc and 3.5% manganese, and have a gold-colored finish. No gold is used in the product.

Photos of the coin were released by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in July. Bessent said the Trump $1 coin is intended to “honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism.” He added that Trump’s image being on the coin reflects “American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all.”

The Commission of Fine Arts approved the proposal in March, allowing the Mint to move forward with the project.

Federal law does not permit the president’s face to be used on currency, but the Office of Design Management at the Mint said the treasury secretary has the authority to approve the minting and distribution of such coins.

The Mint has announced other coin designs for America 250, including four new quarters, one new nickel, and one dime. It also launched limited-edition July 4 quarters.