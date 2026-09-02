Colorado enacts new penalties for violent crimes and updates race categories on state forms

A trio of new laws, two regarding increased penalties for violent crimes and one establishing new requirements for government-issued forms, go into effect on Sept. 1.

Here’s a breakdown of what they do.

The bill: Senate Bill 25-050

What it does: Sponsored by Sen. Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora and Rep. Yara Zokaie, D-Fort Collins, Senate Bill 050 requires state and local government forms that request individuals’ race or ethnicity to include categories for Middle Eastern, North African, or South Asian. Jodeh, who is Palestinian, and Zokaie, who is Iranian, are Colorado’s first Middle Eastern state lawmakers. During Zokaie’s first term in 2025, the pair established the Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian Caucus.

The bill: House Bill 26-1290

What it does: House Bill 1290 establishes mandatory incarceration for individuals who have been convicted of second-degree assault by strangulation multiple times.

“This legislation strengthens and updates the statutory language surrounding second-degree assault, ensuring our laws are clear, consistent, and responsive,” said House Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, who sponsored the bill. “This is about accountability, clarity in our criminal justice system, and continuing our work to better protect victims across Colorado.”

House Bill 1290 was cosponsored by Rep. Anthony Hartsook, R-Parker, and Sens. Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco, and Lisa Frizell, R-Lone Tree.

The bill: Senate Bill 26-072

What it does: Senate Bill 072 increases the penalty for criminally negligent homicide with a vehicle from a class 1 misdemeanor to a class 5 felony, which is punishable by up to three years in prison.

“Improving road safety is an important way to keep Coloradans and visitors safe when traveling across our beautiful state, whether you’re traveling by car, foot, motorcycle, or bike,” said Gov. Jared Polis when he signed the bill into law last spring. “No one should mourn the loss of a loved one who was traveling across our state and this law will hold reckless and negligent drivers accountable if they take someone else’s life. While this will not bring back lost loved ones, today families who have faced unimaginable tragedy know that the state understands their loss and will hold those responsible accountable.”

Senate Bill 072 was sponsored by Sens. John Carson, R-Highlands Ranch, Marc Snyder, D-Manitou Springs, and Reps. Cecelia Espenoza, D-Denver, and Bob Marshall, D-Highlands Ranch.