Some charges against Colorado Democrat arrested for intoxication dropped, Texas police say

The charges of resisting arrest against a Lone Tree Democrat who is running for the Colorado state House have been dropped, according to authorities from Texas.

Christian Schilder, who is running to represent Colorado’s House District 39, was apprehended on May 8 for public intoxication and resisting arrest or transport.

Officials from the College Station Police Department in Texas on Tuesday told The Denver Gazette that Schilder’s charges of resisting arrest had been dropped by the Brazos County Attorney’s Office.

Officer David Simmons stated that he was unsure of the status of the public intoxication charge, as he was “still gathering information” from the city prosecutor.

A representative from the College Station Municipal Court confirmed Schilder’s public intoxication charge was still valid and there has been “back and forth” between the court and the defendant.

Schilder, a civil engineer, is challenging Republican incumbent Rep. Brandi Bradley in the district that covers towns in Douglas County, such as Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree, Castle Pines, Roxborough Park and Meridian.

Social media channels have posted screenshots of a physically restrained Schilder in police custody.

Schilder’s arrest occurred during his campaign for the legislative seat, and opponents have prompted questions about his judgment and fitness for public office.

Bradley said that when she learned of the arrest, she prayed for Schilder.

“I was like, this kid looks like he’s in a crisis of some sort,” Bradley told The Denver Gazette. “I’ve never seen anything like it in my entire 51 years of life. I have never seen anything like it.”

Schilder has not yet responded to The Denver Gazette’s request for comment.

Bradley added that her frustrations with the Schilder situation come from the absence of equal accountability.

“I don’t want to see this kid have these issues. But when he said steadfast and took zero accountability, that’s when I’m like, OK, now I’m frustrated because if this was a Republican, if this was me, yeah, I would have been raked through the coals,” Bradley said.

Bradley was recently reprimanded by House Minority Leader Jarvis Caldwell after a confrontation in which she allegedly cursed at and intimidated the House chief clerk.

According to court records and Schilder’s own comments on social media, he was arrested May 8 in Brazos County, Texas by College Station police. His bond was set at $6,000 for the resisting-arrest charge and $300 for the public-intoxication charge.

Schilder explained the arrest in a campaign Facebook post on Aug. 6, in which he took responsibility for what happened midway through a video that started with water issues in House District 39.

He said he had gone to College Station to celebrate his brother’s graduation from Texas A&M, where he is also a graduate.

“I live in a red district, and I don’t think he has any chance of winning and they’re just trying to keep him above water,” Bradley said of Democrats. “I think what a respectful person would have done is say, ‘I made a huge mistake. I don’t think that leadership is the role for me.’”

Colorado Politics reporter Marianne Goodland contributed to this story.