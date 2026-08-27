Coalition drops Colorado transportation ballot measure after securing deal

The proposed constitutional amendment seeking to dedicate all transportation-related revenue to Colorado’s roads and bridges will no longer appear in this November’s ballot after its proponents reached an agreement with lawmakers following months of negotiations.

Initiative No. 175, backed by the coalition Restore Our Roads, would have required that all transportation-related revenue be used exclusively to build and repair roads and bridges, improve safety, conduct transportation planning and engineering and support Colorado State Patrol operations.

Backers of the initiative argue that funds intended for road infrastructure have been diverted to other priorities, even when Colorado can barely keep up with maintaining its roadways.

Critics, meanwhile, said the proposal would siphon off money from key spending priorities, including healthcare and education.

On Thursday, with just a week left until the deadline to withdraw a ballot measure, Restore Our Roads announced it had reached a deal with lawmakers.

The agreement for a transportation funding framework is the result of an agreement reached among the initiative’s proponents, Attorney General Phil Weiser, and the sponsors of legislation that sought to negate the measure by reducing excise taxes on fuel, certain registration fees and road usage fees from 2027 to 2030. Weiser, the Democratic nominee for governor, is running against Republican Victor Marx.

In a news release, Restore Our Roads said it has crafted a “bold, pragmatic and long-term transportation strategy for Colorado’s future that encompasses rural, urban and mountain communities.”

“This is the type of bold strategy and commitment that Coloradans wanted and need,” said Jeff Keller, the group’s chair. “It goes beyond what the ballot measure contemplated, both in the level of revenue it will produce and in its ability to address the major roads and bridges projects that have been ignored for too long. It will also prioritize long-needed maintenance and repair to ensure the safety of our roads for all Coloradans.”

House Speaker Pro Tempore Andrew Boesenecker said Coloradans expect practical solutions that keep roads safe, communities connected and the economy moving. He added that the agreement demonstrates what can be achieved when stakeholders work together, listen in good faith and commit to a sustainable, long-term strategy to fund the state’s transportation infrastructure.

It’s unclear if the deal would be introduced as legislation during the 2027 session, but a source told Colorado Politics there are plans for a referred measure on next year’s ballot to address longer-term transportation funding needs.

The sponsors of House Bill 1430 earlier said they were open to discussions with Restore Our Roads throughout the summer.

The outcome of those discussions became murky in the weeks following the end of session. In June, Restore Our Roads said it had rejected lawmakers’ attempts to “force” the initiative’s withdrawal, while the sponsors of House Bill 1430 argued the former had chosen to walk away.