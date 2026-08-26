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Dan Haley on the role of oil and gas in Colorado’s energy future | The OpEdge Podcast

By and 08/26/2026 | updated 1 hour ago
Dan Haley joins The OpEdge

Dan Haley, executive director of Coloradans for Responsible Energy Development, joins The OpEdge to discuss the role of oil and natural gas in Colorado’s energy future amid the state’s aggressive push toward “net zero.”

Haley tells host and investigative columnist Jimmy Sengenberger how Colorado can produce energy cleaner and safer while supporting grid reliability and affordability — and why an “all-of-the-above” approach should guide the state’s energy policy.

Watch here!

To keep up to date on the latest episodes The OpEdge — hosted regularly by Sengenberger and Gazette and Colorado Politics Deputy Opinion Editor Antonio Olivero — subscribe now on YouTube or your favorite audio podcast app:

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