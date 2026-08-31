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Colorado state House Democratic candidate arrested in Texas for public intoxication

By 08/31/2026 | updated 3 hours ago
A mug shot of Democratic candidate Christian Schilder after being arrested for public intoxication in May.

A Democrat from Lone Tree who is running for a House seat was arrested in Texas in May on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Christian Schilder, the Democrat, is challenging Rep. Brandi Bradley, the Republican incumbent, in the district that covers Douglas County.

According to court records and Schilder’s own comments on social media, he was arrested May 8 in Brazos County, Texas, by College Station police. His bond was set at $6,000 for the resisting‑arrest charge and $300 for the public‑intoxication charge.

Schilder explained the arrest on a campaign Facebook post on Aug. 6, where he took responsibility for what happened in the middle of a video that started with water issues in House District 39.

He said he had gone to College Station to celebrate his brother’s graduation from Texas A&M, where he is also a graduate.

“The night didn’t end how either of us planned,” said the 24-year-old Democrat. “We were both arrested for public intoxication and I own that completely. I am not a perfect candidate. I am a civil engineer from Lone Tree.”

Schilder allegedly had to be bound by tape by officers and was wearing a helmet with his mouth covered while being held in a police cruiser.

A screengrab of a video showing Christian Schilder's arrest posted on the Facebook site of Douglas County Campaign Watch.
A screengrab of a video showing Christian Schilder’s arrest posted on the Facebook site of Douglas County Campaign Watch.

In various posts on social media over the past few weeks, groups such as Douglas County Campaign Watch argued the incident didn’t happen years ago — it occurred while Schilder is actively running for the House.

Republicans have criticized Schilder’s behavior in multiple social media posts. Bradley, the Republican incumbent, pushed for more media attention on the Democrat’s arrest.

Some have called on Schilder to resign ahead of the November general election.

Bradley, who is running for her third term to represent Colorado District 39, won her previous two terms by comfortable margins.

The seat is considered a safe Republican seat, where Republicans outnumber Democrats in voter registration by 2:1, although the district has more unaffiliated voters than either major party.

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Marianne Goodland

Reporter

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