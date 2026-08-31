Colorado redistricting limits measure heads to November ballot

A proposed constitutional amendment that would prohibit Colorado’s congressional maps from being redrawn outside of election cycles has qualified for the November ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Under Initiative 256, redistricting changes for the 2028 election and beyond would be prohibited unless approved by the Congressional Redistricting Commission and the Supreme Court.

Congressional districts are typically redrawn every decade based on census data.

Last year, President Donald Trump urged Texas Republicans to redraw their congressional districts to create more Republican districts in the U.S. House of Representatives. Since then, 10 states have changed their congressional maps, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Backed by the group Advance Colorado, Initiative 265 was introduced in response to proposed ballot measures that would have redrawn the state’s congressional districts for the 2028 election.

Some of the proposals would have redrawn U.S. House of Representatives districts to give Democrats an overwhelming advantage, while the other half would have given Republicans a slightly larger advantage. Ultimately, the Colorado Supreme Court blocked the proposed measures, ruling they violated the constitutional single-subject requirement.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Advance Colorado submitted 185,070 signatures, of which 141,866 were deemed valid.

To qualify for the ballot, an initiative must receive at least 124,238 valid signatures.

Because Initiative 256 is a constitutional amendment, it requires a 55% vote to pass.

Statewide ballot initiatives continue to climb as the Secretary of State’s Office reviews submitted signatures for potential measures. At this point, 13 statewide initiatives have been approved for the November ballot.

Reporter Michael Karlik contributed to this story.