‘Governor for a Day’ contest launched for Colorado students

Colorado seventh and eighth graders have the chance to experience a day in the life of the governor.

The “Governor for a Day” competition will give one student the chance to see firsthand how state government works, shadowing Gov. Jared Polis during a typical workday.

“Young Coloradans are our future and there’s no better way to get involved in state government than by being Governor for a day,” Polis said. “Every day, I work hard on behalf of Coloradans to build a brighter future for our state, and I can’t wait to show one of our students what that looks like firsthand. Colorado’s next generation of leaders is already in our classrooms, and I’m excited to give one of them a special opportunity to serve alongside me for a day.”

To enter the contest, students must submit a short video explaining why they want to be governor for a day. Applications are due Sept. 7, with the winner announced on Sept. 14.

Click here to access the video submission form.