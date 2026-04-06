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Former Parker police sergeant arrested for unlawful sexual conduct

By 04/06/2026 | updated 18 hours ago
Black and white close-up of silver handcuffs

A former Parker Police Department sergeant was arrested Friday after being charged with multiple counts of “unlawful sexual conduct,” according to department officials on Monday.

The department placed Sgt. Troy Brienzo, 31, on investigative leave on Jan. 7 after an “alleged incident,” according to a PPD press release in February. He resigned on Feb. 13.

An outside agency conducted the investigation, filing a case with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Parker police officials still have not disclosed which outside agency investigated the case. Since then, a 23rd Judicial District grand jury indicted Brienzo, and he was arrested on April 3, officials said.

Brienzo faces seven total charges, two felonies and five misdemeanors.

He has been charged with two felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of unlawful sexual contact, and four misdemeanor counts of official misconduct. His offenses involved two adult victims and were alleged to have occurred on January 3 and 4, court records show.

“Due to the pending grand jury investigation, we were not at liberty to release a more detailed statement earlier,” according to the press release published on PPD’s website. “We recognize the seriousness of these charges and remain committed to transparency, accountability and maintaining the trust of the Parker community.”

Court records show that defense attorney Carrie Slinkard of Front Line Law represents Brienzo. The Denver Gazette reached out for comment, but did not hear back by the time this story published.

Brienzo is scheduled to appear in court April 13 for an arraignment. His bond was set at $25,000, which he posted, court records show.

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Jacob Mauk

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