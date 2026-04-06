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Governor signs bill expanding who can petition for weapons restrictions

By 04/06/2026 | updated 1 hour ago
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday signed a bill into law expanding who can ask a judge to temporarily restrict a person’s access to firearms.

Established in 2019, 0Colorado’s extreme risk protection law (ERPO) initially allowed a family member or law enforcement officers to petition a court to prohibit an individual they believe poses an “imminent risk” to themselves or others from possessing or purchasing a firearm for up to 364 days.

In 2023, lawmakers expanded the list of who can petition for that order to include health care providers, mental health professionals, educators, and district attorneys.

The bill signed into law on Monday, Senate Bill 004, further expands that list to include health care facilities, mental health centers, and educational institutions.

While sponsors and proponents of the measure said it would reduce the number of crimes committed with firearms, opponents argued it violates the Second Amendment and the Fifth Amendment, which grants Americans the right to due process.

The bill passed on a 20-13 vote in the Senate, with all Republicans and Democrat Nick Hinrichsen of Pueblo voting in opposition. In the House, the bill received a 39-24 vote, with all Republicans and three Democrats voting in opposition. It was sponsored by Sens. Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial, and Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, and Reps. Jenny Willford, D-Northglenn, and Meg Froelich, D-Englewood.

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Marissa Ventrelli

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