From social media trusts to 3D-gun restrictions: How Colorado’s latest laws affect residents

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday signed two new laws: one requiring parents to set up trusts for children who appear on social media, and another banning the production of firearms using 3D‑printing technology.

Under House Bill 1058, parents must create a trust for their child if the family earns at least $40,000 a year from online content, the child appears in 30% or more of that content each month, and the content generates at least 10 cents per view.

House Bill 1058 passed on a 54-9 vote in the House and a 33-2 vote in the Senate.

“In a digital age, we need to be doing more to prioritize the safety and financial security of children featured in online content, which is why this legislation is being signed into law today,” said sponsor Rep. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs. “This bipartisan law steps up to protect ‘kidfluencers’ by requiring parents to establish a trust for their child when videos earn thousands of dollars. It also provides the right to remove online content once a child reaches adulthood.”

The bill also gives children the right, once they turn 18, to request that any online content featuring them be taken down. It further creates a civil cause of action for minors who are depicted in sexualized content and bars anyone from profiting from producing or sharing sexually suggestive material involving a minor on social media.

“Kidfluencers have entertained social media users across Colorado for years, but current law doesn’t require any earnings to be saved or shared with the child,” said sponsor Sen. Katie Wallace, D-Louisville. “This new bill will make necessary updates to prevent exploitation of Colorado kids online, ensuring the earnings they make as kids will be available to them as adults.”

California passed a similar law in 1939 for child stars in Hollywood. That law, known as the Coogan Act, requires employers of child models or actors to set aside 15% of their earnings into a trust.

3D-gun regulations

House Bill 1144, sponsored by Reps. Lindsay Gilchrist of Denver and Andrew Boesenecker of Fort Collins, along with Sens. Tom Sullivan of Centennial and Katie Wallace of Longmont, expand on a 2023 law that outlawed the possession of unserialized, self‑assembled firearms often referred to as “ghost guns.” While not all ghost guns are made with 3D printers, any firearm produced with a 3D printer falls into that category.

House Bill 1144 passed on a 40-25 vote in the House and a 23-12 vote in the Senate.

This year’s bill prohibits the act of manufacturing those firearms, with exceptions for federally licensed firearm manufacturers and gunsmiths.

“This might feel like a minor technical concern, but this is a gap in our statute that threatens the safety of all Coloradans,” said Gilchrist.

Republican lawmakers opposed the measure, arguing that it violated Coloradans’ Second Amendment rights and would not reduce gun violence. During House debate, they introduced 19 amendments, but none were adopted.

Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-Fort Morgan, said the bill and other bills like it are “chipping away at a fundamental right that we as Americans have.”

“We are here to represent the voices of those who elected us to serve them,” she added. “That means representing their values, not dictating what their values are and what they cannot do.”