Colorado lawmakers advance rewrite of 2024 law to regulate artificial intelligence

With just nine days left in the 2026 legislative session, a revised proposal to amend the 2024 artificial‑intelligence law is finally advancing — even though it’s not the bill Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez had hoped for.

Senate Bill 189, which largely mirrors a draft bill written by a governor-appointed task force, was introduced in the Senate late last week. Its first hearing is set for Tuesday afternoon before the Senate Business, Labor, and Technology Committee.

The proposal reflects an agreement reached by the Colorado AI Policy Work Group and is intended to repeal and replace the 2024 artificial‑intelligence law. That earlier law was promoted as a safeguard against algorithmic discrimination, but critics argued it was overly burdensome and impractical to implement.

Rodriguez said the 2026 bill is “98%” based on the task force’s proposal, but revised to make the policy easier to understand. The bill also pushes the implementation date to the end of the year to give the attorney general’s office time to complete rule‑making.

Rodriguez said his only requested change is adding a three‑year sunset to the “right to cure,” arguing that this provision should not exist indefinitely.

The right to cure is tied to violations of the law, as enforced by the attorney general under the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.

The “right to cure” issue was a sticking point for the working group, according to Adam Burrows of the venture capital firm Range Ventures, and the working group did not include it in their draft.

“I’m comfortable with the bill,” except for the right to cure language, he told Colorado Politics.

The bill sets up a three-year right-to-cure period that expires on Jan. 1, 2030.

Start-ups that begin in two years, for example, may not know how to interpret that part of the law and should have the same right to cure as any other business. “They may not know which disclosures” apply to them, he added.

That said, SB 189 is “a massive improvement” over the 2024 law, he said.

When the draft proposed by the working group was released in March, Gov. Jared Polis said the law would ensure that residents are aware when AI or an automated decision-making system (ADMS) is used that impacts decisions affecting their lives.

“Under this proposal, Coloradans will receive an up-front notice when AI or ADMS is being used in these life-altering decisions, and if the decision is adverse, then they will have access to more information about the decision, an opportunity to correct wrong information, and request that a human review the ultimate decision,” the governor said.

The roll-out of SB 189 comes as the Trump administration is considering an executive order that would “vet” new AI models.

The New York Times reported Monday that the administration is considering forming a working group and using a review process “similar to one being developed in Britain, which has assigned several government bodies to ensure that AI models meet certain safety standards.”

Another wrinkle in the process: Colorado is being sued by Elon Musk, on behalf of his xAI company, and by the Justice Department over the 2024 law.

Last week, a federal judge issued a 14-day stay blocking the state from enforcing the 2024 law, pending the court’s ruling on xAI’s request for a preliminary injunction. Both sides agreed to the pause. In an April 24 filing, the parties also noted that Attorney General Phil Weiser would not pursue enforcement actions against xAI during that period.

Under the agreement, Musk’s xAI will file its motion for a preliminary injunction within 28 days after the state finalizes rulemaking for SB 24‑205 or any new legislation that amends or replaces it — including SB 189.

While Rodriguez is dissatisfied with how the original 2024 bill has evolved, others see reasons for optimism. Dennis Dougherty of the Colorado AFL‑CIO, speaking on behalf of the People’s Alliance for Responsible Technology, a coalition of labor and civic groups, expressed support for the direction of the negotiations.

“We’re cautiously optimistic about the AI working group compromise bill draft. It provides a path to hold developers and businesses using AI accountable when the technology makes consequential decisions for everyday Coloradans,” Dougherty said Friday.

He added, “We’ll keep our eye on required disclosures to workers, patients and consumers to make sure that they’re protected when AI makes important decisions about their future.”

Loren Furman, executive director of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce and a member of the working group, said the chamber is taking an “amend” position on SB 189. Still, she believes the proposal is likely as strong as it can be. The bill strikes a reasonable balance, she said, and lawmakers have largely respected the working group’s consensus.

The Colorado Hospital Association, which supports the bill, told Colorado Politics that it and its member hospitals were “grateful to have been involved in the thorough stakeholder process that shaped SB 26‑189.”

The association said the task force was asked by Polis to identify solutions that encourage innovation while protecting consumers, and that “we believe this bill strikes that balance.”

CHA added that health care is already a highly regulated field that provides patients with extensive protections “regardless of the technology used.” The group said it also supports additional safeguards for patients when AI tools are not overseen by a Colorado‑based provider.